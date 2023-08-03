Megyn Kelly Unleashes on Megan Rapinoe: 'She's Poisoned the Entire Team Against the Country'

Podcaster Megyn Kelly torched soccer player Megan Rapinoe, saying the 38-year-old benchwarmer for the U.S. Women’s World Cup team is not only fading athletically, but has also poisoned the team with her anti-American rhetoric.

For the legions of people who don’t follow women’s soccer (because it’s boring), the U.S. Women’s World Cup team is under fire for its lackluster performance at this year’s World Cup, as well as for their disgraceful antics during the national anthem.

“These morons on the women’s soccer team continue to embarrass us on the national stage,” Kelly said on Wednesday’s episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show.”

The former Fox News host said Rapinoe is responsible for the team’s polarizing shenanigans because the rabid Black Lives Matter supporter pressured her teammates to kneel during the Star-Spangled Banner at the height of the BLM riots.

This was confirmed by retired soccer star Hope Solo, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and former goalkeeper for the U.S. Women’s National Team. According to Solo, Rapinoe bullied her teammates into disrespecting the national anthem.

“Megan Rapinoe, she’s the leader of all this,” Kelly said. “She didn’t make the team exactly. She’s on the team, but she’s on the sidelines. She’s not a starter, so that’s why she’s not on camera when they’re doing the national anthem. But she’s behind a lot of this.

“She’s poisoned the entire team against the country for which they play. And I don’t know about you, but I’m watching this team, I’m not rooting for them. I’m not with them. I hope they lose … It’s shameful. These girls are shameful. They ought to be ashamed of themselves.’







Kelly expressed disgust at the malignant, entitled attitudes displayed by some of the women’s soccer players.

“They won’t sing the national anthem. Half of them won’t put their hands over their hearts,” she said. “Even the ones who are singing are half-a**ing it. They clearly don’t want to be doing it.

“I mean, they look like they don’t even want to be there. It’s like it’s some sort of inconvenience to be representing the USA.”

Keep in mind that when these players disrespect the national anthem, they’re showing contempt for the United States and the American people.

It would be one thing if bad attitudes were the only problem, but the team’s subpar performance on the soccer field makes their childish tantrums even more unacceptable.

Kelly mocked the team for exuberantly celebrating a 0-0 draw against Portugal on Tuesday, narrowly escaping early elimination.

‘They got into a 0-0 tie with Portugal,” she said. “They’ve only scored four goals in three games. It’s the first time ever that the [U.S.] women’s team does not have at least two wins at this stage of the competition. And yet they’re celebrating out there like they’ve just won the whole thing.”

Rapinoe was slammed on Twitter for her toxic left-wing activism, which drains the fun out of watching sports.

Megan Rapinoe should try living in China or Cuba. Maybe then she will appreciate what she has in America. — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) August 1, 2023

Megan Rapinoe is the Bud Light of Woman’s sports — GaltiFACT® (@reardongalt) August 1, 2023

Fortunately, Rapinoe is retiring at the end of this season.

Here’s to hoping the quality of U.S. women’s soccer will improve, along with the players’ attitudes.

