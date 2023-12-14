Megyn Kelly Wants Boycott of Taylor Swift After Singer Attends Pro-Gaza Fundraiser

Conservative commentator Megyn Kelly called for a boycott of pop star Taylor Swift after the singer attended a fundraiser for Gaza.

Swift attended a Friday show by comedian Ramy Youssef in Brooklyn, New York, according to the New York Post.

In a November Instagram post, Youssef stated that 100 percent of the proceeds from the show would be “donated to [American Near East Refugee Aid], providing humanitarian relief to the people of Gaza.”

Kelly lambasted the “Bad Blood” singer for attending the show on Tuesday’s episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show.”



Kelly noted that NGO Monitor has described ANERA as “highly political” and “presenting a highly biased view of the [Israel-Hamas] conflict, ignoring any Palestinian responsibility for hardship and contributing to the demonization of Israel.”

“That is the group Taylor Swift thought it might be fun to help raise money for,” Kelly said.

“She owes Israelis and Jewish Americans an apology, and I hope they boycott her events until she issues it,” the host continued. “Because attending this thing was wrong. It was wrong.”

Kelly pointed out that Swift has been outspoken in her support of the “LGBTQ community.”

“You know what they do to that community in Gaza, Taylor?” Kelly asked. “They’ll throw them off the top of a building — that’s what you’re contributing to.”

She also noted that Swift has tried to portray herself as a “warrior for women.”

“You know what they do to women? You know what Hamas likes to do to women? You think we have equal rights over there, Taylor? That’s what you’re supporting at your little fundraiser for Gaza.”

“Do some googling. See what they do in Gaza to gays. See about women’s rights in Gaza,” Kelly urged Swift. “You clearly know nothing.”

Kelly’s guest during the segment, The Daily Wire’s Andrew Klavan, added, “We all know that that … humanitarian aid never makes it to the humanitarian causes in Gaza. It goes right to the terrorists.”

Kelly asked Klavan if he believed Swift would be “held to account for this absurdity.” He said that would not be possible as Swift is “too big” and “too powerful” and at the height of her career.

Just last week, the singer was named Time’s Person of the Year. She also has the highest-grossing concert tour and concert film of all time and continues to dominate the news with her relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce.

“She’s a likable pop star,” Klavan said, but “I don’t turn to my pop stars for political wisdom. I wish they would shut up and sing.”

Swift wasn’t the only star to attend Friday’s comedy show in support of Gaza. She was joined by multiple celebrities, including singer Selena Gomez and model Cara Delevingne, according to the Post.

