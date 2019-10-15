Megyn Kelly Will Return to Fox News Airwaves for the First Time in Almost Three Years for Tucker Carlson Interview

Megyn Kelly, a former Fox News host who was loved by many viewers and loathed by others before her departure in January 2017, is making a return appearance on the network, at least for a short time.

Kelly will be a guest on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Wednesday.

Carlson announced her upcoming appearance during Monday’s show, saying Kelly could provide some insights into NBC News, which fired her in October 2018.

“Wednesday night, two nights from now, someone who knows an awful lot about NBC and is making her first TV appearance since parting ways with that channel nearly a year ago. Megyn Kelly will join us as a guest on this program for her first interview. She’s got a lot to say,” Carlson said, “and we hope you’ll watch.”

Carlson said his Wednesday segment with Kelly will focus on media bias, according to Variety.

The segment is also expected to focus upon the reported efforts of NBC News executives concerning allegations of sexual misconduct against producer Harvey Weinstein and a rape accusation against former “Today” host Matt Lauer.

Some observers suggested this might be the first step toward her return to Fox News.

Should Fox News bring back Megyn Kelly? Yes No

45% (270 Votes) 55% (332 Votes)

The network, however, indicated that any thoughts of Kelly returning are premature, at best.

“Megyn Kelly’s forthcoming guest appearance on Tucker Carlson Tonight was coordinated weeks ago and is a one-time occurrence,” Fox News said in a statement to The Hill. “Any future programming changes we are considering do not involve her.”

Many Twitter users had thoughts on the matter.

With Megyn Kelly being interviewed by @TuckerCarlson on Wednesday night, rumors are all over Twitter that she’s going to return to @FoxNews in Shep Smith’s time slot. If that happens, I predict that Trump would probably want Shep Smith back on a Fox — Tim DeFelice (@Timbosox1) October 15, 2019

@TuckerCarlson, are you auditioning @megynkelly for a return to Fox News Wednesday eve? She would actually be a great replacement for Shep. She doesn’t like Trump too much but she doesn’t stark, rave hate him like Shep did. She might just do ok, certainly better than Shep. — Rick Edwards (@RickEdw03687989) October 15, 2019

Kelly’s brash style had long been a staple of Fox News, but her confrontational clash with then-candidate Donald Trump during a 2015 Republican presidential debate catapulted her from reporting the news to becoming part of the story.

She left Fox in 2017 for NBC, where she lasted a little over a year. Kelly’s time there was marked by less-than-stellar ratings followed by a forced exit over her comments about “blackface.”

“You truly do get in trouble if you are a white person who puts on blackface at Halloween or a black person who puts on whiteface for Halloween,” she said on “Megyn Kelly Today.” “That was OK when I was a kid, as long as you were dressing like a character.”

Kelly was among those considered an internal whistleblower at Fox News during the sexual harassment scandal that led to the ouster of chairman Roger Ailes.

She recently spoke to the New York Post’s Page Six about former NBC staffer Brooke Nevils, who has said she was raped by Lauer. The “Today” host, who was previously booted from NBC in its own sexual misconduct scandal, said he had a consensual affair with Nevils.

“Let’s not lose sight of the forces for good in this story, like former Lauer co-host Ann Curry, who, despite the risks, sounded the alarm on Lauer in 2012 after a young woman complained to her, and Meredith Vieira, who, when confronted with Brooke Nevils’ account, told her to go report it,” Kelly said.

She has not been working for a network since her departure from NBC last year. The Washington Examiner reported she wants to return to the political milieu in which she made her mark.

