Mel Gibson's Fox News Interview Comes to a Bizarre End When He's Asked About Will Smith

 By Jack Davis  April 2, 2022 at 10:50am
Actor Mel Gibson had nothing to say Friday night after Fox News host Jesse Watters asked him about the Will Smith incident.

Gibson was interviewed as part of his promotional efforts for his new film “Father Stu” when Watters steered the interview to Sunday’s incident at the Oscars in which Smith slapped Chris Rock

Gibson had just finished a segment of the congenial interview devoted to a discussion of the rampant egotism of modern America when Watters shifted ground.

“You understand it probably better than a lot of people, with your career,” said Watters.

“I was wondering if, you know, you had been the one that jumped up out of his seat and slapped Chris Rock, if you would have been treated the same way, Mel?” he said

Gibson pointed his finger at the camera and shook his head, appearing to laugh as his audio cut out.

Has America spent too much time worrying about WIll Smith?

A female voice off-camera replied for Gibson, saying, “Hello, Jessie? Thank you. That’s our time.”

The Fox News host gave it one more try, asking “Have you ever thought about that?”

The unseen voice then intervened

“Thank you, Jesse. That is our time.”

On Friday, Smith officially resigned as a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences due to the incident.

“My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable. The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home,” he said in a statement, according to Variety.

“I am heartbroken. I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film,” he said in the statement.

The Academy has a meeting planned for April 18 to discuss how to handle Smith, who for now keeps his Oscar and the right to be honored by the Academy, but no longer is considered a voting member.

The Screen Actors Guild has also issued a statement saying that it “will work to ensure this behavior is appropriately addressed.”

Tags:
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
