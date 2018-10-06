Melania Addresses Ford and Kavanaugh During Egypt Trip

First lady Melania Trump spoke with reporters in Egypt on Saturday as she nears the end of her first major, solo international trip.

Her statements to reporters in front of the Great Sphinx of Giza included her support for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, just hours before the Senate’s final vote.

“If we’re talking about the Supreme Court and Judge Kavanaugh, I think he’s highly qualified for the Supreme Court,” she said. “I’m glad that Dr. Ford was heard; I’m glad that Judge Kavanaugh was heard. FBI investigation was done — it’s completed — and the Senate voted.”

The first lady declined to say whether she believed the accusations of Christine Blasey Ford’s, the woman who alleged that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her while they were in high school.

She was, however, clear that her support of Kavanaugh had nothing to do with how she feels about victims of abuse.

“We need to help all the victims, no matter what kind of abuse they had,” she said. “But I am against any kind of abuse or violence.”

Reporters asked Trump if her trip advocating for girls and women in Africa was incongruent with her husband, President Donald Trump’s policies.

The first lady was clear that the president’s comments and nomination of Kavanaugh in no way contradicted the first couple’s dedication to truth and justice.

She did, however, admit that she sometimes disagrees with what her husband tweets.

“I don’t always agree (with) what he tweets, and I tell him that,” she said. “I give him my honest opinion and honest advice, and sometimes he listens and sometimes he doesn’t. But I have my own voice and my opinions, and it’s very important for me that I express what I feel.”

Trump’s stop in Egypt is the last stop on a five day, four-country trip through Africa, where she visited Ghana, Malawi, and Kenya.

The first lady called the trip “incredible” and “unforgettable.”

“They were all very warm and welcoming, and I saw successful programs that USAID is providing to the countries and we are helping them on the journey to self-reliance,” she said, according to NBC.

When asked by reporters what she wished to be the Trump administration’s message to the world through her Africa trip, the first lady said she wanted to show “that we care.”

“We care, and we want to show the world that we care, and I’ve partnered and am working with USAID. And that’s what I want to share, that we care,” she said.

