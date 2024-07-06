Melania on the Attack: Insider Shares Her Cutting Remark About Joe and Jill's Relationship

First lady Jill Biden, who has emerged as the dominant Biden in the days since President Joe Biden’s disastrous debate, has been likened to a crutch by former first lady Melania Trump.

Melania Trump carved her own path as a first lady, and since 2021 has largely ignored the political world in which her husband moves.

Her former chief of staff, Stephanie Grisham, said the strong, independent couple recognize that they are not the Bidens, and are just fine with that.

“Melania has said, ‘I don’t need to stand by Donald like Jill Biden; it is like she’s holding Joe Biden up,’” Grisham said, according to the Daily Mail.

As noted by the Daily Beast, Jill Biden appeared to mother the president after the debate.

Jill Biden, “Joe, you did such a great job answering every question,you knew all the facts” Cringe words coming from his caretaker….

😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/xoqxrfpAQ5 — Richard (@ricwe123) June 28, 2024

“Joe, you did such a good job. You answered every question, you knew all the facts. Let me ask the crowd—what did Trump do? Lie,” Jill Biden said after the debate.

In an Op-Ed for the Spectator, Freddy Gray noted Jill Biden is the most determined of all the Biden clan to ignore the decline that has dominated the media for days.

“Jill tends to brush over the evident reality – that Joe’s body and brain are breaking down – with saccharine statements about the nobility of his soul. ‘I want you to hear Joe’s words,’ she tells her audiences. ‘But most of all I want you to listen to his heart,” he wrote.

Miranda Devine, in an Op-Ed for the New York Post, said Jill Biden “is acting as if she is the candidate — at the expense of her husband and the country.”

“She is the keeper of Biden delusions,” she wrote, likening her “gratingly patronizing tone” after the debate to “a nursery schoolteacher who hates kids.”

Devine wrote that “the reality of Dr. Jill doesn’t measure up to her delusions of grandeur.”

“She will never be the candidate,” Devine wrote, “She’s not helping her husband or the country. She increasingly is being blamed for Joe’s decision to run for re-election and refusal to step aside.”

BREAKING: Melania Trump seen today outside of Trump Tower. Gorgeous! pic.twitter.com/eQFtDw68gO — FLOTUS Report (@MELANIAJTRUMP) July 1, 2024

Page Six has noted that if former President Donald Trump regains the White House, Melania may not be there very much.

“Melania has made a deal with her husband that if he wins the presidency she will not have to be on first lady duty 24/7,” it quoted a source as saying.

“She does not want a non-stop schedule of events in the White House, and makes the point she can be both a hands-on mother and First Lady at the same time,” the source said.

“Donald is close to Barron, but isn’t going to tossing footballs with him when he’s the president and the head of the free world. Donald has already agreed to this, and feels that mothers and parents across the country will understand Melania’s devotion to their son,” the source said.

Melania is expecting to spend time in New York City.

“She’s a hands-on mother, and is already planning to spend part of every month — and potentially every week — in NYC,” if Barron moves forward with plans to attend New York University.

“Barron has never been completely on his own before — and with the added stress of him being both a freshman in college and potentially the son of a president in a predominantly Democratic city, [Melania] wants to be close… The added attention he’ll get if his father is president worries Melania who is also concerned about reaction at his school over Barron’s ever-present Secret Service [detail],” the source said.

