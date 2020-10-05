It’s a beautiful example of how ugly the left can be.

First lady Melania Trump, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week along with her husband the president, broke her silence Monday morning with a Twitter post to reassure the American public that she’s been fine at home at the White House and offering her “continued prayers” for victims of the coronavirus and their families.

My family is grateful for all of the prayers & support! I am feeling good & will continue to rest at home. Thank you to medical staff & caretakers everywhere, & my continued prayers for those who are ill or have a family member impacted by the virus. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 5, 2020

“My family is grateful for all of the prayers & support!” she wrote. “I am feeling good & will continue to rest at home. Thank you to medical staff & caretakers everywhere, & my continued prayers for those who are ill or have a family member impacted by the virus.”

It’s a powerful message, expressed in simple language, by a woman whose condition has been largely shrouded in silence since the headline-making news broke that the first couple had been infected by a potentially deadly disease.

Naturally, she was showered with spite.

I REALLY DONT CARE. DO U? — BLACK LIVES MATTER 🧼🤲 (@roxanne1032) October 5, 2020

Much of the malicious snark centered on the revelations of a gold-digging former friend, who last week leaked secretly recorded conversations she had with the first lady in which Melania (believing she was talking to a woman she could trust) vented her frustration with parts of life in the White House and her treatment by the mainstream media.

“I’m working … my a– off on the Christmas stuff, that you know, who gives a f— about the Christmas stuff and decorations? But I need to do it, right?” Trump told a faithless woman named Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, in recordings played by CNN’s Anderson Cooper for the amusement of liberals nationwide.

“OK, and then I do it and I say that I’m working on Christmas and planning for the Christmas and they said, ‘Oh, what about the children that they were separated?’ Give me a f—— break. Where they were saying anything when Obama did that?”

First of all, the use of the f-word aside (in what was believed to be a private conversation), it’s a safe bet that virtually every parent – if not every adult in the Western world – has at some time expressed frustration about the “hustle and bustle” of Christmas.

(Yes, it’s a holy time. Yes, it’s the annual observation of what, by far, is the most important, awe-inspiring event in human history. But it can be stressful for anyone with responsibilities – and being the first lady of the United States is no small responsibility.)

Second, are recordings made secretly, by a person whose poisonous idea of friendship sounds like it came from “The Scorpion and the Frog,” really the material liberals want to use to attack a woman recovering from a possibly serious illness?

Apparently so.

I was sad to hear how much you hate the kids and Christmas…I burned my free Melania shirt yesterday. — cincyredhead (@cincyredhead1) October 5, 2020

Goody. You *might* get to do one last season of those f*cking Christmas decorations, or will that be Karen’s job? — Vote Blue All the Way Through (@katevnelson) October 5, 2020

Well this is a much different tone than the one we all heard on the audio tapes in reference to the children at the border. — SJI2783🐝 (@Meidas_Sammi) October 5, 2020

There were plenty more — and plenty using foul language in a very public forum to make their putrid points, of course.

Disturbing as it usually is to get a glimpse at the heart of darkness that sustains American liberalism, the good news is that Melania had plenty of well-wishers, too.

Classy and beautiful inside and out, Thank You for leaving your life of luxury to support our President and We the people, First Class FLOTUS❣️ — CINDY KEIZER (@KeizerCindy) October 5, 2020

Thank you for the update. I am Praying for your healing from our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. May you and President Trump be quickly healed and restored to health better than before. God Bless 🙏🏻✝️🇺🇸 — Andrea (@Andrea32637592) October 5, 2020

Love you so much Melania!! You have been a graceful constant in the White House. You and POTUS make a great team! Glad to hear you are doing well with COVID. — Marie Johnatakis (@peasantswifey) October 5, 2020

But this one summed things up well.

Our prayers continue for the health and well-being of you, your husband, your family, and all those charged with your care. I also pray for all the hateful people wishing you harm. May God have mercy on them as well. We all grow up, some take a LOT longer than others! — Jean Chapman (@jpchapman424) October 5, 2020

Melania Trump’s Twitter post was no doubt welcome news to the millions of Americans who’ve been wondering about her condition – as her husband has been understandably dominating the news coverage.

And for decent people everywhere – regardless of political persuasions – it was gratifying to hear that she’s apparently been spared a debilitating, or deadly, encounter with the coronavirus.

But for liberals, nursing an abiding, irrational hatred for everything about the Trump presidency, and every person connected with it — especially Melania — it was an opportunity to display, once again, exactly how heartless, and petty, how morally rancid, the American left has become.

No one with eyes to see can deny that Melania Trump’s a beautiful woman, and no one with the ability to read can deny how ugly her enemies – and the enemies of her husband – can really be.

Any Americans who remain undecided about the presidential election should ask themselves whose side they really want to be on.

