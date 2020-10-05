Login
Melania Breaks Her Silence Amid COVID Infection, Leftists Immediately Attack

First Lady Melania Trump, pictured in a September file photo at the White House.Alex Wong / Getty ImagesFirst lady Melania Trump, pictured in a September file photo at the White House, took to Twitter on Monday to tell Americans she is well and recovering from a coronavirus infection at the White House after her husband, President Donald Trump, was taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday. She also offered her prayers for those who've been struck by the disease. Naturally, she was attacked by liberals. (Alex Wong / Getty Images)

By Joe Saunders
Published October 5, 2020 at 11:28am
It’s a beautiful example of how ugly the left can be.

First lady Melania Trump, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week along with her husband the president, broke her silence Monday morning with a Twitter post to reassure the American public that she’s been fine at home at the White House and offering her “continued prayers” for victims of the coronavirus and their families.

“My family is grateful for all of the prayers & support!” she wrote. “I am feeling good & will continue to rest at home. Thank you to medical staff & caretakers everywhere, & my continued prayers for those who are ill or have a family member impacted by the virus.”

It’s a powerful message, expressed in simple language, by a woman whose condition has been largely shrouded in silence since the headline-making news broke that the first couple had been infected by a potentially deadly disease.

Naturally, she was showered with spite.

Much of the malicious snark centered on the revelations of a gold-digging former friend, who last week leaked secretly recorded conversations she had with the first lady in which Melania (believing she was talking to a woman she could trust) vented her frustration with parts of life in the White House and her treatment by the mainstream media.

“I’m working … my a– off on the Christmas stuff, that you know, who gives a f— about the Christmas stuff and decorations? But I need to do it, right?” Trump told a faithless woman named Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, in recordings played by CNN’s Anderson Cooper for the amusement of liberals nationwide.

“OK, and then I do it and I say that I’m working on Christmas and planning for the Christmas and they said, ‘Oh, what about the children that they were separated?’ Give me a f—— break. Where they were saying anything when Obama did that?”

First of all, the use of the f-word aside (in what was believed to be a private conversation), it’s a safe bet that virtually every parent – if not every adult in the Western world – has at some time expressed frustration about the “hustle and bustle” of Christmas.

(Yes, it’s a holy time. Yes, it’s the annual observation of what, by far, is the most important, awe-inspiring event in human history. But it can be stressful for anyone with responsibilities – and being the first lady of the United States is no small responsibility.)

Second, are recordings made secretly, by a person whose poisonous idea of friendship sounds like it came from “The Scorpion and the Frog,” really the material liberals want to use to attack a woman recovering from a possibly serious illness?

Apparently so.

There were plenty more — and plenty using foul language in a very public forum to make their putrid points, of course.

Disturbing as it usually is to get a glimpse at the heart of darkness that sustains American liberalism, the good news is that Melania had plenty of well-wishers, too.

But this one summed things up well.

Melania Trump’s Twitter post was no doubt welcome news to the millions of Americans who’ve been wondering about her condition – as her husband has been understandably dominating the news coverage.

Can liberal behavior like this actually help Donald Trump politically?

And for decent people everywhere – regardless of political persuasions – it was gratifying to hear that she’s apparently been spared a debilitating, or deadly, encounter with the coronavirus.

But for liberals, nursing an abiding, irrational hatred for everything about the Trump presidency, and every person connected with it — especially Melania — it was an opportunity to display, once again, exactly how heartless, and petty, how morally rancid, the American left has become.

No one with eyes to see can deny that Melania Trump’s a beautiful woman, and no one with the ability to read can deny how ugly her enemies – and the enemies of her husband – can really be.

Any Americans who remain undecided about the presidential election should ask themselves whose side they really want to be on.

Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
