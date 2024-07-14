Melania Breaks Her Silence, Issues Touching Statement on 'Donald' and His Passions for Life, Music, and Laughter

Blending the personal and the political, former first lady Melania Trump issued a statement Sunday denouncing the “monster” who tried to kill her husband even as she called for America to rise above hate.

“When I watched that violent bullet strike my husband, Donald, I realized my life, and Barron’s life, were on the brink of devastating change,” she wrote in a post on X.

“I am grateful to the brave secret service agents and law enforcement officials who risked their own lives to protect my husband,” she wrote.

She added a note to those who were less fortunate

“To the families of the innocent victims who are now suffering from this heinous act, I humbly offer my sincerest sympathy. Your need to summon your inner strength for such a terrible reason saddens me,” she wrote.

“A monster who recognized my husband as an inhuman political machine attempted to ring out Donald’s passion — his laughter, ingenuity, love of music, and inspiration. The core facets of my husband’s life — his human side — were buried below the political machine,” she wrote.

Melania Trump, who has long defied the political conventions and led an independent life while her husband has been a candidate and a president, called him a “generous and caring man who I have been with through the best of times and the worst of times.”

The statement also addressed those she called “my fellow Americans” as she said America must pull back from the brink.

“We have always been a unique union. America, the fabric of our gentle nation is tattered, but our courage and common sense must ascend and bring us back together as one,” she said.

“Let us not forget that differing opinions, policy, and political games are inferior to love. Our personal, structural, and life commitment — until death — is at serious risk.”

“Political concepts are simple when compared to us, human beings. We are all humans, and fundamentally, instinctively, we want to help one another,” she wrote.

She reminded America that politics is only one facet of building a great nation.

“American politics are only one vehicle that can uplift our communities. Love, compassion, kindness and empathy are necessities,” she wrote.

“And let us remember that when the time comes to look beyond the left and the right, beyond the red and the blue, we all come from families with the passion to fight for a better life together, while we are here, in this earthly realm.”

Melania Trump said that the attempt to kill her husband should bring about a new day in politics.

“Dawn is here again. Let us reunite. Now. This morning, ascend above the hate, the vitriol, and the simple-minded ideas that ignite violence. We all want a world where respect is paramount, family is first, and love transcends,” she wrote.

“We can realize this world again. Each of us must demand to get it back. We must insist that respect fills the cornerstone of our relationships, again.”

“I am thinking of you, my fellow Americans. The winds of change have arrived. For those of you who cry in support, I thank you. I commend those of you who have reached out beyond the political divide — thank you for remembering that every single politician is a man or a woman with a loving family,” she concluded.

