Melania Calls Secret Service After Peter Fonda Threatens To ‘Rip Barron’ From Her Arms

By Jack Davis
June 20, 2018 at 10:51am

First lady Melania Trump is taking action after actor Peter Fonda tweeted that Barron Trump should be kidnapped and caged with pedophiles.

“WE SHOULD RIP BARRON TRUMP FROM HIS MOTHER’S ARMS AND PUT HIM IN A CAGE WITH PEDOPHILES AND SEE IF MOTHER WILL STAND UP AGAINST THE GIANT A–HOLE SHE IS MARRIED TO. 90 MILLION PEOPLE IN THE STREETS ON THE SAME WEEKEND IN THE COUNTRY,” Fonda wrote Tuesday. It was his third in a series of tweets attacking President Donald Trump and calling for attacks on the families of Immigrations and Customs Enforcement agents. Fonda later took down the tweet about Barron Trump.

Stephanie Grisham, a spokeswoman for the first lady, said Wednesday that the first lady’s office notified the Secret Service about the threat to Barron, who is the son of the first lady and President Donald Trump, The Daily Caller reported.

“The tweet is sick and irresponsible and USSS has been notified,” Grisham said.

Others in the Trump family also reacted to Fonda’s tweet.

“You’re clearly a sick individual and everyone is an internet bada– but rather than attack an 11 year old like a bully and a coward why don’t you pick on someone a bit bigger. LMK,” tweeted Donald Trump Jr., one of the president’s sons by his first wife, Ivana.

“… now Fonda is targeting the kids of Law Enforcment. Hey @SonyPictures are you just going to sit back and let this & his child rape fantasies go? Your silence almost reads like you’re ok with it. Please clarify as I’ve heard you have a movie with him dropping soon,” he also tweeted.

Fonda was also condemned by other voices, Newsweek reported.

In recent days, Fonda has been on a vulgar tirade against women in the Trump administration.

On Tuesday, he said that Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristjen Nielsen “should be put in a cage and poked at by passersby.”

He added that she should be “pilloried in Lafayette Square naked and whipped by passersby while being filmed for posterity.”

Fonda also called for violence against the children of White House press secretary Sarah Sanders.

“Maybe we should take her children away and deport her to Arkansas, and giving her children to Stephen Goebbels Miller for safe keeping,” he wrote in another tweet.

Sony Pictures is in the process of releasing a movie called “Boundaries,” which stars Fonda.

