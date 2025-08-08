Melania Claims Another Scalp, And This One's from a Bald Cajun - Good

First lady Melania Trump takes no prisoners in her war on defamatory fake news — this time, forcing a groveling apology from left-wing foghorn James Carville.

The brouhaha erupted after Carville suggested in a podcast last week that Melania Trump met President Donald Trump through a connection with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

In a nutshell, Carville falsely implied Mrs. Trump was once an escort at a modeling agency that Epstein used to recruit sex workers, whom he then connected with his wealthy, powerful celebrity clients.

After the first lady’s attorney contacted Carville, the 80-year-old Democratic strategist retracted his baseless comments.

On Thursday, Melania Trump posted the craven leftist’s apology in an X screenshot.

“In last week’s podcast episode, we spoke with Judd Legum,” Carville wrote in his note.

“After the episode, we received a letter from Melania Trump’s lawyer. He took issue with our title of one of those YouTube videos from that episode and a couple of comments I made about the First Lady.”

“We took a look at what they complained about, and we took down the video and edited out those comments from the episode. I also take back these statements and apologize,” he said.

Carville’s apology came one week after the first lady compelled a retraction from the Daily Beast for making similar suggestions.

“After this story was published, The Beast received a letter from First Lady Melania Trump’s attorney challenging the headline and framing of the article,” according to an editor’s note for the left-wing tabloid.

“After reviewing the matter, the Beast has taken down the article and apologizes for any confusion or misunderstanding,” the note added.

The Daily Beast then scrubbed the original story, images, and URL from its website.

Daily Beast Apologies and Retracts Article Alleging a Melania Trump-Jeffrey Epstein Link https://t.co/OWGp02AU6K — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) August 1, 2025

In her 2024 memoir, Melania Trump said she met Trump at a 1998 Fashion Week party in New York City. The couple got engaged six years later and married in 2005.

The establishment media’s sleazy smears against the first lady are farcical, considering she is undefeated in bringing the lying tabloids to their knees.

In 2017, the first lady scored an apology and $2.9 million in damages to settle a lawsuit she filed against The Daily Mail, after the British outlet claimed she worked as a call girl during her early days as a model.

Congratulations to Melania Trump on winning a $2.9 Million libel settlement from Daily Mail.#TrumpandthePress #wednesdaywisdom pic.twitter.com/ELwxLS6jhs — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) April 12, 2017

In 2019, the U.K. Telegraph also issued a groveling apology and agreed to pay Melania Trump “substantial” monetary damages for publishing similar lies.

The Telegraph’s Melania mea culpa in fulla for ya… Certainly a presidential level apology for a newspaper. Can’t recall anyone getting such a blow by blow grovelling. Good for her. pic.twitter.com/HGblJJSILA — Rob McGibbon ⌨️ (@robmcgibbon) January 26, 2019

Let Melania Trump‘s brutal smackdowns of James Carville and the Daily Beast serve as a sobering reminder to the left-wing media: This first lady will not stand by if you smear her with baseless lies.

This is how all conservatives should react when they’re frivolously attacked by the corporate media: Take no prisoners and crush them into the ground.

