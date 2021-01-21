Login
Melania Debuts Post-White House Look in Florida, And It Is Breathtaking

By Jack Davis
Published January 20, 2021 at 6:31pm
As fawning commentators in Washington talked themselves blue in the face about the fact that purple seemed to be the power color at the Capitol on Inauguration Day, Melania Trump let her fashion dominance do the talking.

On Wednesday, Vice President Kamala Harris, former first lady Michelle Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton drew raves for wearing various shades of purple, which the fashionistas in the media declared to be a symbol of bipartisanship.

But far to the south, the former first lady was determined not to be outshone, according to the New York Post.

When she left Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on her final ride on Air Force One as first lady, she was all in black — chic black, of course, with a jacket by Chanel and a dress from Dolce & Gabbana.

But the somber hues of Washington were nowhere in evidence when she stepped off of Air Force One in a bright orange Gucci dress that cost $3,700.

“The Gucci silk-blend crepe gown featured pops of orange, blue and cream in a geometric pattern for a beach-inspired aesthetic,” Today wrote in judging the dress.

“Melania’s proclivity for on-the-nose costume strikes again,” Vanity Fair wrote.

Gucci’s website described the dress this way: “Channeling the spirit of ’70s psychedelia, which played with visual distortion, surreal imagery and wide color spectrums, the House’s emblematic G mixes with hexagons of different dimensions in the color-imbued pattern decorating this cady wool silk dress. The vintage feel is further enhanced by the crewneck design with long sleeves and side slits.”

Before the Trumps left Joint Base Andrews, Melania Trump spoke to the crowd assembled to see them off.

“Being your first lady was my greatest honor. Thank you for your love and your support,” she said then, according to the Independent.

“You will be in my thoughts and prayers. God bless you all. God bless your families and God bless this beautiful nation.”

In a farewell message, she told the nation, “I have been inspired by incredible Americans across our country who lift up our communities through their kindness and courage, goodness and grace.”

“The past four years have been unforgettable. As Donald and I conclude our time in the White House, I think of all of the people I have taken home in my heart and their incredible stories of love, patriotism and determination,” she added.

“I see the faces of brave young soldiers who have told me with their pride in their eyes how much they love serving this country. To every service member and to our incredible military families: You are heroes, and you will always be in my thoughts and prayers.”

She asked the American people to “always choose love over hatred, peace over violence and others before yourself.”

“Together, as one national family, we can continue to be the light of hope for future generations and carry on America’s legacy of raising our nation to greater heights through our spirit of courage, goodness and faith,” she said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
