Share
News
Director Brett Ratner attends the world premiere of "Melania" Thursday in Washington, D.C.
Director Brett Ratner attends the world premiere of "Melania" Thursday in Washington, D.C. (Alex Wrobleski - AFP / Getty Images)

'Melania' Documentary Director Says 'Divine Intervention' Brought Him to the Surprise Hit Project

 By Randy DeSoto  February 4, 2026 at 2:48pm
Share

Veteran film director Brett Ratner said “divine intervention” brought him to the new “Melania” documentary.

The film focuses on the 20 days in January 2025 leading up to Donald Trump being sworn in a second time as president, from first lady Melania Trump’s perspective.

“Melania” surprised industry experts by taking in over $7 million during its opening weekend, more than doubling some estimates going into the weekend.

Film distributor Amazon MGM announced it is adding 200 more theaters after the documentary netted an additional $1 million in box office sales Monday.

Ratner — best known for helming feature movies like “Rush Hour” and “X-Men: The Last Stand” — told Fox News in an interview published Wednesday that God was responsible for bringing him on board the first lady’s documentary.

Regarding the opening weekend success, he said, “I mean, the validation was undeniable, but honestly, I felt like I won just when Melania called me and asked me to direct the film. When I saw the president for the first time, and after I was hired, I said to him, ‘You know, that bullet that missed you, I think was a divine intervention,’” Ratner began. “He said, ‘Yeah, I think you’re right.’”

“You know what my divine intervention was?” he then asked President Trump. “Your wife hiring me to direct this documentary.”

“That was my divine intervention. So, for me, I gotta pinch myself. I mean, the access that they gave me, the opportunity that they gave me, was just beyond my wildest imagination. So, I already felt like I won,” Ratner told Fox.

The director noted that “documentaries don’t normally come out in theaters, around the world. And that’s exactly why she wanted to hire me. Because I said, ‘You know, Melania … there are many great documentary filmmakers,” offering, for example, Ken Burns.

“But she said, ‘I don’t want a documentary filmmaker, I want a feature filmmaker who makes movies for the big screen.’ And that’s why I was so excited about this. Because she was thinking big,” Ratner recounted.

Melania told The Hollywood Reporter via an emailed statement why she decided to undertake the project in the first place.

Related:
'No One Saw That Coming': 'Melania' Movie Blows Away Industry Box Office Expectations in Opening Weekend

“I believe the Americans and people all over the world should witness the incredible amount of planning and work required when shifting from private citizen to first lady,” she said, adding. “I take pride in every detail.”

For Ratner, directing the film was a chance at redemption after multiple sexual harassment allegations in 2017 during the height of the “Me Too” movement sidelined him in the industry, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He denied wrongdoing and was never criminally charged.

The documentary gives audiences a behind-the-scenes look at the inaugural preparations, with the first lady jetting between Trump Tower, Mar-a-Lago, and the Blair House, where the first couple spent the night before returning across the street to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

It has a sleek feel to it, with interesting cinematography and catchy music, drawing heavily from 80s pop and even a brief sampling of Elvis’ version of the “Battle Hymn of the Republic.”

President Trump appears sparingly until the latter part of the film, with the inaugural events themselves.

The documentary has a very patriotic feeling throughout and gives audiences a chance to relive the excitement of Trump’s victory and celebrate America’s ongoing experiment in liberty.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Sheriff Reveals New Details Surrounding Nancy Guthrie's Disappearance as He Lays Out Full Timeline
Winning! Rental Prices Drop to 4-Year Low After Major Spike Under Biden
Breaking: FBI Arrests Man for Allegedly Targeting Nancy Guthrie's Family with Demands
Trump Calls for His Administration to Use a 'Bit of a Softer Touch' on Immigration Enforcement
'Melania' Documentary Director Says 'Divine Intervention' Brought Him to the Surprise Hit Project
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation