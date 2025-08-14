Melania About to Drag Hunter Biden to Court for Eye-Watering 10-Digit Damage Claim Over Epstein Lie

First lady Melania Trump threatened to sue Hunter Biden for $1 billion if he doesn’t retract defamatory statements he made, claiming she was introduced to President Donald Trump by convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Mrs. Trump issued the warning in a scathing Aug. 6 letter through her attorney, Alejandro Brito.

Brito demanded that Biden “immediately retract the false, defamatory, disparaging, and inflammatory statements made about Mrs. Trump, which are contained in the video published on YouTube on August 5, 2025, titled ‘Hunter Biden Returns.'”

Brito said if Hunter does not issue a retraction by Aug. 7, “Mrs. Trump will be left with no alternative but to enforce her legal and equitable rights, all of which are expressly reserved and are not waived, including by filing legal action for over $1 Billion Dollars in damages.”

“You are on notice,” the letter warned.

As of Thursday morning, the former first son still had not issued a retraction, and the interview remains up on YouTube.

In Biden’s Aug. 5 interview with YouTuber Andrew Callaghan, he said the following:

“Epstein introduced Melania to Trump. The connections are, like, so wide and deep.”

“Jeffrey Epstein introduced Melania, that’s how Melania and the first lady and the president met.”

As his source, Hunter cited Daily Beast podcaster Michael Wolff, a virulent critic of President Trump.

Hunter Biden states that Jeffrey Epstein introduced Melania to Trump — a lie so egregious that Melania’s lawyers just successfully secured a retraction from the Daily Beast for reporting such. Lawsuit time. pic.twitter.com/OeD18Jczb6 — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) August 5, 2025

On a Daily Beast podcast last month, Wolff made his lurid claims, which were then published in an article on the left-wing website.

After being contacted by Melania Trump’s attorney, The Daily Beast apologized and deleted the article.

“[T]he source of your false, disparaging, defamatory, and inflammatory statements is serial fabulist Michael Wolff, whose lies were published by The Daily Beast …” Brito wrote.

“Following receipt of our cease-and-desist demand letter just a week ago, The Daily Beast issued an apology to Mrs. Trump and retracted the false and defamatory statements contained in the Article by deleting it in its entirety,” the attorney continued.

“Despite this, you have unjustifiably relied upon Mr. Wolff’s false, defamatory, disparaging, and inflammatory statements about Mrs. Trump and maliciously elected to republish them.”

Daily Beast Apologies and Retracts Article Alleging a Melania Trump-Jeffrey Epstein Link https://t.co/OWGp02AU6K — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) August 1, 2025

As a reminder, Melania has an incredible track record at forcing apologies and monetary settlements from tabloid outlets that have made similar claims.

Last week, both Democratic strategist James Carville and The Daily Beast apologized and retracted their defamatory statements claiming she had met Trump through Epstein.

In 2017, the first lady scored an apology and $2.9 million in damages from The Daily Mail, after the British outlet claimed she had worked as an escort during her early days as a model.

In 2019, the U.K. Telegraph also issued a groveling apology and agreed to pay Melania Trump “substantial” monetary damages for publishing similar lies.

At this point, Hunter Biden has missed his deadline to issue a retraction, so Mrs. Trump should hit him with the mother of all lawsuits.

He doesn’t have $1 billion, but that doesn’t mean he should escape unscathed from recklessly running his mouth.

