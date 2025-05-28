Melania Forced to Speak Out After Barron Connected to Trump's War with Harvard

First Lady Melania Trump moved quickly Tuesday to squelch social media scuttlebutt that President Trump’s focus on Harvard University was payback for the school rejecting Barron Trump’s application.

In addition to internet trolls, questions about whether Barron Trump was rejected flew after Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island posted that he “can’t help but wonder how many Trumps were rejected by Harvard” on X.

“Barron did not apply to Harvard, and any assertion that he, or that anyone on his behalf, applied is completely false,” Nicholas Clemens, Melania Trump’s communications director, said, according to the New York Post.

Barron Trump has just completed his first year at New York University.

“He’s now going to college, got into every college he wanted to,” his father said last July, according to the Palm Beach Post. “He made his choice and he is a very good guy.”

The Trump administration has launched an all-out battle with Harvard on a number of fronts, from the college’s support of DEI efforts to its alleged anti-Semitic policies and actions.

In its latest move against Harvard, the Trump administration is calling on federal agencies to cut about $100 million worth of contracts with the school, according to the Associated Press.

This follows action to cancel about $2.6 billion in research grants with Harvard, which is fighting back against every move made by Trump and his administration.

Trump has threatened to take anything away from Harvard that he can.

Do you think Barron Trump will enter politics? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 64% (325 Votes) No: 36% (179 Votes)

“I am considering taking Three Billion Dollars of Grant Money away from a very antisemitic Harvard, and giving it to TRADE SCHOOLS all across our land. What a great investment that would be for the USA, and so badly needed!!!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump also noted that he does not plan to relent in his effort to ban Harvard from accepting foreign students, which Harvard is fighting.

“We are still waiting for the Foreign Student Lists from Harvard so that we can determine, after a ridiculous expenditure of BILLIONS OF DOLLARS, how many radicalized lunatics, troublemakers all, should not be let back into our Country,” he wrote.

“Harvard is very slow in the presentation of these documents, and probably for good reason! The best thing Harvard has going for it is that they have shopped around and found the absolute best Judge (for them!) – But have no fear, the Government will, in the end, WIN!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

In addition to Trump’s assault on its finances, Harvard has suffered reputational damage since a plagiarism scandal erupted around former President Claudine Gay.

Echoes of that returned this week as Harvard axed professor Francesca Gino and wiped away her tenure, according to WGBH-TV.

A Harvard professor faked data on a study about Honesty 🤣 pic.twitter.com/rldref5vYd — aristophanes 🇰🇪 🍂 (@iFortknox) May 27, 2025

Gino had been a leading researcher in the field of honesty and ethical behavior.

However, recently, she was facing allegations of academic fraud.

An investigation launched in 2023 found that Gino manipulated some data in her studies so that the result would back up her hypotheses.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.