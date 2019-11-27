Melania Gets Booed in Baltimore, She Responds with Pure Class -- 'We Live in a Democracy'

They know how to boo in Baltimore.

But the first lady just gave them a lesson in class.

On a day when President Donald Trump donated one-quarter of his presidential salary to the fight against the opioid crisis, and his wife made an appearance at a Baltimore youth summit on opioid awareness, “Charm City” showed its less-than-charming side when Melania Trump was showered with abuse from the audience.

Trump went through with her remarks with the poise that could be expected from a woman who made a career in the fashion world before marrying a future president.

But it was the statement she made afterward that mattered.

TRENDING: Bloomberg Campaign Manager Breaks Bad News to Democrats: 'Trump Is Winning'

“We live in a democracy and everyone is entitled to their opinion,” she said, according to The New York Times. “I remain committed to educating children on the dangers and deadly consequences of drug abuse.”

That’s what being an adult looks like.

Do you think the first lady was treated unfairly by the booing crowd? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 97% (6243 Votes) 3% (219 Votes)

Obviously, the Baltimore louts thought they had a reason to boo.

It was only a couple of months ago that President Trump was engaged in a high-profile war of words with the now-deceased Baltimore Rep. Elijah Cummings over the disgraceful condition of parts of Cummings’ congressional district.

Maybe these teenagers thought hostility toward the first lady was a chance for some public payback.

But all they really did was prove they don’t know where the real problem is.

Baltimore is a city where the former mayor, Catherine Pugh, just pleaded guilty to corruption charges, as CBS News reported.

One of Pugh’s predecessors, Sheila Dixon, was convicted a decade ago of embezzlement.

So corruption’s clearly a municipal issue — and where there’s crime in the halls of power, there’s going to be crime in the streets.

RELATED: CNN Writer Carries Out Unhinged Attack on Conan the War Dog's Ceremony with Trump, Melania

This is the city, remember, that tried to railroad six police officers for the 2015 death of drug dealer Freddie Gray. Every officer was cleared by the legal system, but, as USA Today reported, a brutal crime wave ensued when police officers became understandably less proactive.

Not even the city’s defenders can deny the essential truth of Trump’s charges — or the fact that decades of Democratic misrule have left Baltimore a disaster area. (Just like Democratic misrule has left cities across the country.)

But the teenagers there want to boo Melania Trump?

Naturally, liberals on social media fell all over themselves to blame the Trumps for the students’ behavior, but there were plenty of critics, too.

Absolutely disgraceful that @FLOTUS was repeatedly booed at Youth Opioid Summit in Baltimore. If any issue should be free from abusive, rude behavior, it should be protecting kids from opioids. Has the left no sense of decency?!? — Rep. Pete King (@RepPeteKing) November 26, 2019

Disgusting…Please Madame First Lady, please keep up the great work 👏🏻 — Mary Ellen Divone (@MaryEllenDivone) November 27, 2019

Says a lot about Baltimore. — Pete (@Gpete300) November 26, 2019

But this one hits the nail on the head.

What’s even more terrible is that the teachers and administration allowed the booing to happen!! #shameonthem #KAG2020 — Rebecca Harary (@TeamHarary) November 27, 2019

It’s not the teenagers of Baltimore who are to blame for the city being a basket case.

And if they think their problems are the fault of the family in the White House, it’s likely because they’ve heard little else from unionized public school teachers, the liberal news media and the liberal-infested world of entertainment.

But Tuesday’s news told a different story. Not only was Melania Trump making a trip to support drug-abuse prevention efforts, it came on the same day her husband donated $100,000 to the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Health to fight opioid addiction, according to The Associated Press.

Naturally, that kind of donation doesn’t impress liberals, though.

If nothing else came Tuesday from the first lady’s marred trip to Baltimore, America got a lesson in class.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.