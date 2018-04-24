Melania Knew Exactly Which Outfit To Whip Out of Closet Before Meeting President of France

First lady Melania Trump’s outfit choice stole the show as she and President Donald Trump hosted French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte for the administration’s first official state visit.

The first lady’s wide-brimmed hat and matching Michael Cors white outfit stood out against the overcast sky during Tuesday morning’s pomp-filled ceremony on the White House’s South Lawn.

As was readily apparent during the Trumps’ visit to Paris last summer, Melania and Brigitte coordinated their outfits for the occasion.

The U.K. Daily Mail reported the French president’s wife wore a Chanel-style boucle dress and jacket, also in white.

Social media lit up with speculation that Melania Trump’s hat was a subtle nod to Beyoncé Knowles’ chapeau in her 2016 “Formation” video from her “Lemonade” album about her husband’s unfaithfulness, according to USA Today.

Others thought it was an ode to the outfit worn by the fictional Olivia Pope (played by Kerry Washington) in the television show “Scandal.”

Melania and Brigitte made a fashion statement on Monday as well, when the French first couple paid a visit to the White House.

“Melania gave a nod to some of the biggest designers from her guest’s home nation, wearing a $2,790 Givenchy tuxedo cape, Christian Louboutin heels, and a Christian Dior purse. She paired them with a dress by Italian designer Dolce & Gabbana,” the Daily Mail reported.

Meanwhile, Brigitte donned a Louis Vuitton ensemble, featuring a pale yellow coat worn over a matching dress.

President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS Melania Trump, along with French President @EmmanuelMacron and his wife Brigitte Macron, plant a tree on the South Lawn of the @WhiteHouse. The tree, a European Sessile Oak, was provided by the Macrons as a gift. pic.twitter.com/zQIWT2Cmdz — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 24, 2018

Melania and Brigitte stood by as their husbands planted an oak tree on the South Lawn.

The tree, a gift from the Macrons, comes from Belleau Wood in France, which was the site of a major battle involving U.S. forces during World War I in June 1918.

Over 9,000 Marines were wounded or killed fighting alongside French and British allies during the fierce combat.

Following Tuesday’s ceremony, the first ladies headed to the nearby National Art Gallery for a guided tour by curator Mary Morton.

Later in the evening, the Trumps will host the Macrons in the administration’s first official state dinner, which will include approximately 150 guests.

Melania Trump reportedly oversaw the planning of the event herself in coordination with the White House staff. Previous recent first ladies have brought in outside event planners for state visits.

PRESIDENTIAL WELCOME: Tables are set at the White House, where Pres. Trump will host French Pres. Macron with a lavish state dinner tonight. https://t.co/aatbseV2qP pic.twitter.com/avCZuDaEK1 — ABC News (@ABC) April 24, 2018

The Hill reported the menu will consist of three courses, with both American and French fare.

The main course will be rack of spring lamb with Carolina gold rice jambalaya.

The wines to be served were made in Oregon using French plants.

