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First Lady Melania Trump speaks during an event to launch "Fostering the Future Accounts," a new financial vehicle for youth in foster care, at the Treasury Building in Washington, D.C., on June 11, 2026.
First Lady Melania Trump speaks during an event to launch "Fostering the Future Accounts," a new financial vehicle for youth in foster care, at the Treasury Building in Washington, D.C., on June 11, 2026. (Brendan Smialowski - AFP / Getty Images)

Melania Makes Next Move After Judge Tosses Out Anti-Trump Author's Lawsuit Against Her

 By Bryan Chai  July 26, 2026 at 11:30am
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First Lady Melania Trump is no stranger to being attacked.

Whether it’s her, her son, or her famous husband, Trump has taken many of the arrows fired her way by typically taking the high road.

(Though sometimes, like when Rosie O’Donnell smeared Melania’s son, the first lady did fire back.)

It’s rather rare for Melania to ever publicly defend herself from smear attacks. But there does appear to be one topic she seems to care very deeply about: Her alleged relationship with disgraced convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

And Michael Wolff, the author perhaps best known for penning a quartet of largely unflattering books about President Donald Trump, is learning the hard way that Melania truly does not appreciate being linked to Epstein.

According to Fox News, the first lady filed a motion on Tuesday for sanctions against Wolff.

This move comes after Wolff’s own preemptive lawsuit against Trump was tossed out by a judge.

TMZ reported that Wolff had previously made claims that Trump had a very close relationship with Epstein. Melania, who has denied this rumor, had her team send a letter to Wolff, asking him to stop.

Melania’s team had sent a pre-action notice to Wolff, identifying defamatory statements while also demanding a retraction and apology.

Instead of doing that, however, Wolff actually sued Trump as a form of harassment.

Fox News noted that Wolff claimed he was suing Trump to prevent her from suing him for $1 billion over defamation allegations.

That preemptive lawsuit… did not work out.

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Fox News noted: “Earlier this year, a federal judge tossed Wolff’s lawsuit against the first lady, calling it a ‘contorted’ effort and ‘not how the federal courts work.'”

Melania’s team agreed with that characterization, as it has argued that Wolff turned a very serious legal matter into “a fundraising drive and a political spectacle.”

“Plaintiff and his counsel asserted a legally frivolous claim, propped it up with factual contentions that lacked any evidentiary support, and used them to run a political and commercial campaign,” Melania’s legal team said. “They should pay for Mrs. Trump’s fees and expenses incurred for the process they abused.”

Trump’s legal team wasn’t done.

“Plaintiff filed a patently meritless lawsuit and used it to harass Mrs. Trump in public,” the team stated.

“The requested sanctions do not depend on a ruling that Plaintiff’s statements were defamatory. They rest on the unsupported and mischaracterized federal submissions, the use of those papers for improper purposes, counsel’s multiplication of the federal proceedings, and the Court’s findings that the action itself was abusively presented as textbook bad-faith forum-shopping.”

“Those independent grounds support sanctions against Plaintiff and his counsel.”

Melania Trump has long denied that she has ever had anything resembling a close relationship with the convicted Epstein, who died in 2019.

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Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




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