A bill supported by first lady Melania Trump -- pictured attending an April 1 event -- passed the House Monday and is headed to President Donald Trump's desk for a signature. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

Melania-Pushed Bill Overwhelmingly Passes, Now Just Needs President's Signature

 By Jack Davis  April 29, 2025 at 1:23pm
A bill supported by first lady Melania Trump that would fight revenge porn cleared Congress Monday.

The bill, which passed the Senate in February, passed the House 409-2 vote and now heads to President Donald Trump for his signature, according to Fox News.

The Tools to Address Known Exploitation by Immobilizing Technological Deepfakes on Websites and Networks is known as the Take it Down Act.

“Advancing this legislation has been a key focus since I returned to my role as First Lady this past January. I am honored to have contributed to guiding it through Congress. By safeguarding children from hurtful online behavior today, we take a vital step in nurturing our leaders of tomorrow,” Melania Trump posted on X.

Republican Reps. Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Eric Burlison of Missouri opposed the bill.


In a post on X, Massie said the bill “would impose federal criminal and civil penalties for publishing unauthorized intimate pictures generated with AI.”

Do you like seeing Melania Trump more directly involved with politics?

“I’m voting NO because I feel this is a slippery slope, ripe for abuse, with unintended consequences,” he wrote.

The bill “generally prohibits the nonconsensual online publication of intimate visual depictions of individuals, both authentic and computer-generated, and requires certain online platforms to promptly remove such depictions upon receiving notice of their existence,” Fox reported.

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas said his support for the bill came through an interaciotn with Elliston Berry, a child impacted by an AI deepfake when she was 14, according to the Daily Mail, which noted that a classmate used AI to take a picture of Berry and turn it into a fake nude of her.

“Elliston’s mom said she had called Snapchat, she emailed them, she tried repeatedly take this garbage down of my daughter, and she’d got no response at all, no movement,” Cruz said, reporting that Snapchat acted after he called its CEO.

“It should not take a sitting senator or sitting member of Congress picking up the phone to get a picture down or a video down. It should be the right of every American, every teenage girl victimized, should have the right to get this garbage taken down, and this bill will give them that right as a matter of federal law,” he said.

The bill bans “intimate visual depictions” of an adult “where publication is intended to cause or does cause harm to the subject, and where the depiction was published without the subject’s consent or, in the case of an authentic depiction, was created or obtained under circumstances where the adult had a reasonable expectation of privacy,” as well as “a minor subject where publication is intended to abuse or harass the minor or to arouse or gratify the sexual desire of any person,” Fox reported.

The bill requires that online platforms to have a process in place where victims of revenge porn can notify a site and then remove the image within 48 hours.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation