Melania Releases First Comment on Trump's Run, And the Establishment Will Hate What She Said

Melania Trump is standing with her husband.

The former first lady is expressing her support for former President Donald Trump’s comeback presidential campaign.

Melania Trump provided a statement to Breitbart on Wednesday regarding her husband’s presidential ambitions.

“I support my husband’s decision to run for president of this wonderful Nation,” Melania Trump’s statement said after Donald Trump’s announcement Tuesday.

“His achievements during his administration had a great effect on all of us, and he can lead us toward success and prosperity again.

“I await the day when my husband returns to lead an America that is characterized by peace, love, and security.”

Melania Trump has consistently supported her husband’s “Make America Great Again” political platform since he began his victorious 2016 presidential campaign.

Melania has spoken at Donald Trump’s political events, although as first lady she more commonly appeared at White House functions.

Speculative reports from the establishment media have claimed that Melania doesn’t actually want her husband to return to the White House, but these stories — often quoting unnamed sources — appear wholly unsubstantiated.

Do you miss Melania as first lady? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (3065 Votes) No: 2% (47 Votes)

Melania Trump herself has even directly refuted erroneous corporate media reports reliant on disgruntled former aides.

During her tenure as first lady, Melania was held in high regard by many Americans for her stylish fashion sense, commitment to her duties, patriotism and support of her husband.

Melania was the first first lady in American history who is a naturalized U.S citizen.

The Slovenian-born former model became a citizen in 2006. She married Donald Trump in 205.

Ivanka Trump, the former president’s oldest daughter, has indicated that she will be uninvolved with Donald Trump’s campaign and potential presidency in a statement issued as her father made his campaign official.

”I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family,” the statement said.

“While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena.”

Melania Trump would be the second first lady to serve in the White House in two non-consecutive presidential terms, if Donald Trump ultimately succeeds in reclaiming the presidency.

Frances Folsom, the wife of President Grover Cleveland, served as first lady in two separate stints when her husband served non-consecutive terms in the White House in the late 19th century.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.