Melania, RFK, Dr. Oz, and MAGA Mobilize to Save Teen, 15, Fighting Bone Cancer and Facing Bill Family Could Never Pay

Will Roberts is the face of what happens when you remake medicine the MAGA way, not all the ways we’ve tried that haven’t worked.

Roberts, 15, first became the face of a rare and aggressive form of bone cancer. He then became the face of the right to try experimental treatments and of the kindness of strangers — including those who were strangers to him, but not to most of us.

Now, thanks to donors and Trump administration officials, the teen from Ralph, Alabama, is in Santa Monica, California, where an experimental treatment will hopefully make a difference in saving his life.

According to local outlet AL.com, Will was the first child of Jason and Brittney Roberts, who are both employed with the Alabama Bureau of Investigation. They had already lost their second child, Darby Kate, shortly after birth because of heart issues in 2013.

But the family’s “relationship with Christ grew,” Jason told AL.com, and Will and another sister, Charlie, began growing up.

Then, in 2025, things took a turn.

“It started out as knee pain,” Will Roberts told the outlet. “The pain would come and go, so I would chalk it up to growing pains.”

It wasn’t: It was osteosarcoma, a cancer of the bones. And while the prognosis was initially decent at a 70 percent survival rate, tests quickly moved that downward to 20 percent.

Even after chemotherapy and an operation to remove the middle part of his leg where the cancer was and reattach the remaining parts so that a prosthesis could be fitted, an aggressive tumor was found on his pelvis — and then began appearing throughout his body.

“It was like fighting a forest fire with a shovel,” said Jason.

Even after immunotherapy, a doctor told Will that no child he’d seen in his condition had lived, but that there was still hope.

Then, Will posted a plea on his mom’s Facebook page.

“I’ve been fighting osteosarcoma,” Will said in the April video. “It’s a very, very, very deadly and very hard-to-treat bone cancer.”

“My chemos are just not working, and I’ve been fighting it for a little bit now,” Will added. “I’ve tried basically everything there is and we’re getting toward the end of the road, and I need help.”

“Can y’all please just share this? Everything y’all can do to get this video to either President Donald Trump or [Health and Human Services Secretary] Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. That would help me just so much,” he said.



The video was first seen by an Alabama oil and real estate developer named Ric Myers, who forwarded it to the president.

According to the New York Post, the clip “then spread across the administration — from First Lady Melania Trump to Kennedy to Dr. Mehmet Oz, the administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.”

“Oz put the family in touch with the Sarcoma Oncology Center in Santa Monica, which offers ‘innovative clinical trials and experimental treatments to offer hope for those facing hard-to-treat cancers.’”

Not only that, but a GoFundMe which aimed to raise $750,000 to offset the $500,000 treatment cost plus travel and other medical expenses already incurred has raised over $684,000.

“Man, y’all care so much for me to get this drug and I appreciate it so much,” Will said in a thank-you video on Facebook.

Thank you for being so brave, Will.

And thank this administration and those who stepped up for the right-to-try and for spurring on innovation. Considering what this would have looked like under Kamala Harris, one shudders to think where this would have ended.

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