SECTIONS
News
Print

Melania Rips 'Very Angry and Obviously Biased' Witness After Barron Attack

×
By Jack Davis
Published December 5, 2019 at 7:21am
Print

First lady Melania Trump lashed out at a Democratic witness testifying as part of the House impeachment inquiry for using Barron Trump as a laugh line during a Wednesday hearing.

Stanford Law School Professor Pamela Karlan had been called by the Democrat-dominated House Judiciary Committee to testify about the constitutional limits of presidential power, according to Fox News.

“Contrary to what President Trump has said, Article Two [of the Constitution] does not give him the power to do anything he wants,” Karlan said.

She then decided the 13-year-old son of President Donald Trump and the first lady was a good punch line.

“The Constitution says there can be no titles of nobility, so while the president can name his son Barron, he can’t make him a baron,” Karlan said.

TRENDING: Things Get Ugly as MSNBC’s Maddow Forced To Defend Russia Collusion Lies in Court

The remark brought a titter of laughter that briefly swept the room.

The first lady was not amused.

“A minor child deserves privacy and should be kept out of politics. Pamela Karlan, you should be ashamed of your very angry and obviously biased public pandering, and using a child to do it,” Melania Trump tweeted.

Do you think Democrats actually care about the rule of law?

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham also slammed Karlan.

“Classless move by a Democratic ‘witness’. Prof Karlan uses a teenage boy who has nothing to do with this joke of a hearing (and deserves privacy) as a punchline. And what’s worse, it’s met by laughter in the hearing room. What is being done to this country is no laughing matter,” she tweeted.

RELATED: Sheila Jackson Lee Chuckles as Witness Makes Fun of Barron Trump

Others also said Karlan crossed a line.

Later during the hearing, Karlan apologized for mentioning Barron Trump while affirming her hostility to the president.

“I want to apologize for what I said earlier about the president’s son. It was wrong of me to do that,” Karlan said. “I wish the president would apologize for the things that he’s done that’s wrong, but I do regret having said that.”

Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, meanwhile, suggested Karlan’s “little joke” didn’t help her case.

“That does not lend credibility to your argument. It makes you look mean,” Gaetz said of her original remark.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Sean Hannity Slams Schiff's Impeachment Inquiry Report as 'Nothing but Conspiracy Theories'
Melania Rips 'Very Angry and Obviously Biased' Witness After Barron Attack
Warren Vows To Wear Scarf Symbolizing Her Support for Abortion at Inauguration
Virginia Democrats Reportedly Beginning Effort To Confiscate Lawfully Owned Firearms
Amazon Under Fire Again After Selling Auschwitz Concentration Camp Christmas Ornaments
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×