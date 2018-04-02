Melania Shows up for White House Easter Egg Roll Wearing Perfect Outfit for the Occasion

First lady Melania Trump wore a season-appropriate baby blue coat to the 140th annual Easter Egg Roll on the White House’s South Lawn on Monday.

USA Today noted that President Donald Trump was wearing a matching light blue tie.

The weather, at 45 degrees, was far different than last year, when the first lady donned a sleeveless pink dress.

Mrs. Trump chose that same baby blue color at her husband’s inauguration in January 2017.

An honor to host the Annual @WhiteHouse Easter Egg Roll! pic.twitter.com/bOMJRK8FyK — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 2, 2018

Trump praised his wife at the Easter Egg Roll, attended by hundreds of children and their parents, saying she was heavily involved in planning it.

“I want to really thank the first lady, Melania, who has done an incredible job,” he said at the beginning of his brief welcoming remarks. “She worked so hard on this event, and I so want to thank you.”

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump host the annual Easter #EggRoll2018 @WhiteHouse pic.twitter.com/6snAMMPrnd — Ben Kennedy (@BenKennedyTV) April 2, 2018

“Also, I want to thank the White House Historical Association and all of the people that work so hard with Melania, with everybody, to keep this incredible house or building, or whatever you want to call it — because there really is no name for it; it is special — and we keep it in tip-top shape,” the president stated, adding, “We call it sometimes tippy-top shape.”

Melania Trump tweeted after the event, “Loved seeing everyone at the @WhiteHouse for this year’s #EggRoll2018! Thank you to all the hard-working volunteers who helped decorate over the weekend. #EasterEggRoll.”

Loved seeing everyone at the @WhiteHouse for this year's #EggRoll2018! Thank you to all the hard-working volunteers who helped decorate over the weekend. #EasterEggRoll pic.twitter.com/j3zP9Td93I — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) April 2, 2018

The first lady paid a visit to the Palm Beach Children’s Hospital in St. Mary’s Medical Center last week, where she helped hand out Easter gifts.

Wishing everyone happiness and health on this #GoodFriday. pic.twitter.com/I49O9pZaoG — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) March 30, 2018

“So great to spend time with some of their brave patients and hard working doctors and nurses,” she tweeted afterwards.

On behalf of our patients and staff, our CEO, Gabrielle Finley-Hazle, wants to thank @FLOTUS for the cheer and joy she delivered to the Palm Beach Children’s Hospital at St. Mary’s yesterday. — St.Mary's Med Center (@StMarysMC) March 30, 2018

The hospital responded in kind, thanking the first lady “for the cheer and joy she delivered.”

