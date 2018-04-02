The Western Journal

Melania Shows up for White House Easter Egg Roll Wearing Perfect Outfit for the Occasion

By Randy DeSoto
April 2, 2018 at 3:05pm

First lady Melania Trump wore a season-appropriate baby blue coat to the 140th annual Easter Egg Roll on the White House’s South Lawn on Monday.

USA Today noted that President Donald Trump was wearing a matching light blue tie.

The weather, at 45 degrees, was far different than last year, when the first lady donned a sleeveless pink dress.

Mrs. Trump chose that same baby blue color at her husband’s inauguration in January 2017.

Trump praised his wife at the Easter Egg Roll, attended by hundreds of children and their parents, saying she was heavily involved in planning it.

“I want to really thank the first lady, Melania, who has done an incredible job,” he said at the beginning of his brief welcoming remarks. “She worked so hard on this event, and I so want to thank you.”

“Also, I want to thank the White House Historical Association and all of the people that work so hard with Melania, with everybody, to keep this incredible house or building, or whatever you want to call it — because there really is no name for it; it is special — and we keep it in tip-top shape,” the president stated, adding, “We call it sometimes tippy-top shape.”

Melania Trump tweeted after the event, “Loved seeing everyone at the @WhiteHouse for this year’s #EggRoll2018! Thank you to all the hard-working volunteers who helped decorate over the weekend. #EasterEggRoll.”

The first lady paid a visit to the Palm Beach Children’s Hospital in St. Mary’s Medical Center last week, where she helped hand out Easter gifts.

RELATED: The View Host Advocates Violence Against Trump On-Air, Tries to Deny It

“So great to spend time with some of their brave patients and hard working doctors and nurses,” she tweeted afterwards.

The hospital responded in kind, thanking the first lady “for the cheer and joy she delivered.”

Tags: Donald Trump, Easter, Melania Trump, White House

By: Randy DeSoto on April 2, 2018 at 3:05pm

