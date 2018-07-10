Melania Steals the Show with Incredible Outfit at SCOTUS Announcement

First Lady Melania Trump drew fashion raves as she attended Monday’s White House announcement of U.S. Circuit Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court.

The Daily Caller reported the first lady’s “incredible fashion sense” at the event.

From England, where President Donald Trump and the first lady will head after the NATO summit, the reviews were also positive.

“Befitting of the nature of the occasion, Melania wore a tight black pencil dress that came to her knee. It featured a white equally fitted top half, with high neck emblazoned with black lines and stripes,” Britain’s The Express reported.

TRENDING: Democrat-Led Cities Top List as ‘Worst-Run’ Cities in America

The Express approvingly noting that the intent was clearly “to blend into the audience rather than stand out.”

The praise kept flowing Tuesday as Yahoo News swooned over the shoes she wore as she and the president left for Europe.

“But nothing says ‘Europe, here I come’ like a pair of Christian Louboutin heels literally stamped with the word ‘Paris,'” Yahoo wrote, noting that the shoes cost $975.

Do you support America's first lady? Yes No Continue with Facebook -- or -- Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

MELANIA IS STILL QUEEN pic.twitter.com/m6930CPtfk — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) July 10, 2018

The upcoming trip, the first major jaunt for the first lady since she underwent surgery, begins with a NATO meeting in Brussels before a Trump-Putin summit in Finland and a visit to Britain.

“It is important to her that she represents our country in a positive way, while paying respect to the host countries we are visiting,” said Stephanie Grisham, the first lady’s communications director, according to The New York Times.

Grisham said the first lady will promote her “Be Best” initiative for young people while she is in Britain.

Because the trip comes amid trade tensions between the United States and its European allies, the first lady faces an extra measure of pressure, one commentator said.

RELATED: Peter Fonda: Rip Barron Trump From Melania’s Arms, Put Him in a Cage with Pedophiles

“This first lady probably has some challenges in that her husband is not a favorite among Europeans and European leaders,” said Katherine Jellison, a professor at Ohio University who studies first ladies. “I suspect that she will try to be particularly charming and win over locals on these side events where she goes out by herself.”

Although Melania Trump has largely been out of the headlines, she has not been idle.

I had a wonderful visit to @WRBethesda today. Thank you to the many dedicated service members & medical staff who take such good care of our men & women in uniform. pic.twitter.com/iPjxyRhY4H — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) July 3, 2018

Last week, she visited wounded service members at Walter Reed Hospital, Fox News reported.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.