SECTIONS
Culture
Print

Melania Steals the Show with Incredible Outfit at SCOTUS Announcement

By Jack Davis
July 10, 2018 at 11:51am
Print

First Lady Melania Trump drew fashion raves as she attended Monday’s White House announcement of U.S. Circuit Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court.

The Daily Caller reported the first lady’s “incredible fashion sense” at the event.

US First Lady Melania Trump arrives for the US president's announcement of his Supreme Court nominee in the East Room of the White House on July 9, 2018 in Washington, DC.

US First Lady Melania Trump arrives for the US president’s announcement of his Supreme Court nominee in the East Room of the White House on July 9, 2018, in Washington, DC. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP/Getty Images)

From England, where President Donald Trump and the first lady will head after the NATO summit, the reviews were also positive.

“Befitting of the nature of the occasion, Melania wore a tight black pencil dress that came to her knee. It featured a white equally fitted top half, with high neck emblazoned with black lines and stripes,” Britain’s The Express reported.

TRENDING: Democrat-Led Cities Top List as ‘Worst-Run’ Cities in America

The Express approvingly noting that the intent was clearly “to blend into the audience rather than stand out.”

First Lady Melania Trump arrives to witness the US president announcing his Supreme Court nominee in the East Room of the White House on July 9, 2018 in Washington, DC.

First Lady Melania Trump arrives to witness the US president announcing his Supreme Court nominee in the East Room of the White House on July 9, 2018, in Washington, DC. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP/Getty Images)

The praise kept flowing Tuesday as Yahoo News swooned over the shoes she wore as she and the president left for Europe.

“But nothing says ‘Europe, here I come’ like a pair of Christian Louboutin heels literally stamped with the word ‘Paris,'” Yahoo wrote, noting that the shoes cost $975.

Do you support America's first lady?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

The upcoming trip, the first major jaunt for the first lady since she underwent surgery, begins with a NATO meeting in Brussels before a Trump-Putin summit in Finland and a visit to Britain.

“It is important to her that she represents our country in a positive way, while paying respect to the host countries we are visiting,” said Stephanie Grisham, the first lady’s communications director, according to The New York Times.

Grisham said the first lady will promote her “Be Best” initiative for young people while she is in Britain.

Because the trip comes amid trade tensions between the United States and its European allies, the first lady faces an extra measure of pressure, one commentator said.

RELATED: Peter Fonda: Rip Barron Trump From Melania’s Arms, Put Him in a Cage with Pedophiles

“This first lady probably has some challenges in that her husband is not a favorite among Europeans and European leaders,” said Katherine Jellison, a professor at Ohio University who studies first ladies. “I suspect that she will try to be particularly charming and win over locals on these side events where she goes out by herself.”

Although Melania Trump has largely been out of the headlines, she has not been idle.

Last week, she visited wounded service members at Walter Reed Hospital, Fox News reported.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.

Print
By Jack Davis
Writer
Jack Davis is a free-lance writer. Writing as "Rusty" Davis, he is a Spur Award-nominated writer whose first two novels, “Wyoming Showdown” and “Black Wind Pass” were published by Five Star Publishing. His next novel, "Rakeheart," will be published in 2018. Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.

Tags: Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Supreme Court

Popular Right Now

Jack Davis

Melania Trump made grand fashion statements at the SCOTUS announcement.

Melania Steals the Show with Incredible Outfit at SCOTUS Announcement

Erin Coates

Brett Kavanaugh and Rod RosensteinChip Somodevilla/Getty Images; Scott Olson/Getty Images

In Unusual Request, Rosenstein Tasks Federal Prosecutors To Look into Kavanaugh Paper Trail

Jack Davis

North Korea and United States leaders agree on their dislike of fake news outlets.

North Korean Official Cracks Fake News Joke Aimed at CNN, NBC

Randy DeSoto

The US Navy destroyer USS MustinUS Navy

Two US Destroyers Run Gauntlet in Show of Strength Against China

Randy DeSoto

Alan Dershowitz makes a case against impeaching Trump on MSNBC's "Hardball."Photo via Screenshot/ YouTube/ MSNBC

Dershowitz: ‘Kavanaugh is 100% Correct,’ President Should Not Be Criminally Prosecuted

Jack Davis

Paul Manafort is being accused of bank fraud and tax charges after secret meetings between reporters that violated grand jury secrecy.

Report: AP Journalists Met with FBI, Gave ‘Code’ for Manafort’s Locker

Randy DeSoto

WASHINGTON - JUNE 25: Fox News reporter Shannon Bream reports outside the Supreme Court June 25, 2008 in Washington, DC. The Supreme Court has thrown out three rulings on Wednesday, including a $2.5 billion judgment to Exxon Valdez victims, and a rejection on death penalty for child rapists.

Fox News Host Cancels Live Show After Feeling ‘Threatened’ by SCOTUS Protesters

Jack Davis

U.S. Rep. Diane Black (R-TN)

GOP Lawmaker Seeks to Make First-Time Illegal Border Crossing a Felony with New Legislation

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.