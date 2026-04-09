Melania Takes Her First Scalp as Law She Championed Nails New Kind of Pervert Society Wasn't Ready For

First lady Melania Trump helped deploy the federal government’s immense resources against tech-savvy perverts who stalk and threaten their victims.

Now, the law she championed last year has rid society of one particularly disgusting criminal, a man who used artificial intelligence technology to “engage in a campaign of harassment” against his targets.

On Tuesday, on the social media platform X, the first lady touted “the first conviction under the Take It Down Act – protecting victims from non-consensual AI-generated sexually explicit images, cyberstalking, and threats of violence.”

She also shared a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio.

“Thank you U.S. Attorney Dominick S. Gerace II for protecting Americans from cybercrimes in this new digital age,” the first lady added.

TAKE IT DOWN ACT: FIRST CONVICTION Today marks the first conviction under the Take It Down Act – protecting victims from non-consensual AI-generated sexually explicit images, cyberstalking, and threats of violence. Thank you U.S. Attorney Dominick S. Gerace II for protecting… — First Lady Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) April 7, 2026

According to the release, 37-year-old James Strahler II of Columbus, Ohio, pleaded guilty Tuesday to “cybercrimes that included both real and AI-generated sexually explicit images and threats of violence to numerous victims.”

“We believe Strahler is the first person in the United States to be convicted under the Take It Down Act,” Gerace said.

And not a moment too soon.

In fact, the list of Strahler’s crimes makes one shudder at his malice as much as his perversity.

For instance, “Strahler used AI to create pornographic videos depicting at least one adult victim engaged in sex acts with her father,” according to the news release. The creep also used “faces of minor boys from his community” and then “created AI-generated obscenity of the minor boys having sex with their mothers and/or grandmothers,” the release states.

In other words, one can only imagine the kinds of thoughts that passed through the perpetrator’s mind.

Moreover, how long before Strahler would have discovered that his AI-generated images no longer satisfied his sick desires? How long before the desensitized pervert decided that he needed to recreate those fabricated scenes with an actual victim?

Who knows? But at least now we do know that the first lady’s legislation has resulted in a federal conviction.

On May 19, Melania joined President Donald Trump in the White House Rose Garden for the act’s signing.

“Today, through the ‘TAKE IT DOWN’ Act, we affirm that the well-being of our children is central to the future of our families and America,” the first lady said, according to a White House news release. “I am proud to say that the values of BE BEST will be reflected in the law of the land.”

The first lady established her anti-cyberbullying BE BEST initiative during her husband’s first administration.

Then, early in the second Trump administration, she placed heavy focus on “non-consensual intimate imagery,” including AI-generated images, according to the White House release.

“I just think it’s very impressive to have a first lady who’s thinking through these issues on just a broad scale,” Fox News’ Kayleigh McEnany said in a clip posted to the social media platform X. “How does AI affect crime? How is it going to affect our young people?”

McEnany made those comments on Fox News’ “Outnumbered.”

TAKE IT DOWN ACT:

First Conviction pic.twitter.com/ClRnCu6ZUT — First Lady Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) April 8, 2026

In the past, of course, first ladies have focused on relatively tame initiatives — like Laura Bush’s reading programs — or even impositions on American life, like Michelle Obama’s school lunch decrees.

Melania, however, used her influence to achieve justice for victims of disgusting crimes. For that, she deserves Americans’ gratitude.

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