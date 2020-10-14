Melania Trump Announces Barron Trump Also Contracted COVID-19

On Wednesday, first lady Melania Trump announced that Barron Trump had tested positive for COVID-19.

Nearly two weeks ago on Oct. 1, President Donald Trump and the first lady announced they had both tested positive for the disease. The positive tests for the president and the first lady came just hours after the White House announced that senior aide Hope Hicks had come down with the virus after traveling with the president several times in the prior week.

Now, it appears that the president’s son had contracted the virus as well.

In a White House statement published Wednesday, Melania Trump explained what contracting the disease was like and how it affected her and her family.

To all who have reached out – thank you. Here is my personal experience with COVID-19 :https://t.co/XUysq0KVaY — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 14, 2020

“To all who have reached out – thank you. Here is my personal experience with COVID-19,” the first lady tweeted out along with the link to the White House statement.

Melania Trump’s statement, which reads like a personal essay, detailed her worst fears coming true when her son, Barron, tested positive for the disease.

“Naturally my mind went immediately to our son. To our great relief he tested negative, but again, as so many parents have thought over the past several months, I couldn’t help but think ‘what about tomorrow or the next day?'” she wrote.

“My fear came true when he was tested again and it came up positive.”

Melania confirmed that Barron thankfully “exhibited no symptoms.”

“He has since tested negative,” she wrote.

She went on to describe what her symptoms were like back when she had the coronavirus.

“I was very fortunate as my diagnosis came with minimal symptoms, though they hit me all at once and it seemed to be a roller coaster of symptoms in the days after. I experienced body aches, a cough and headaches, and felt extremely tired most of the time. I chose to go a more natural route in terms of medicine, opting more for vitamins and healthy food,” the first lady wrote.

“We had wonderful caretakers around us and we will be forever grateful for the medical care and professional discretion we received from Dr. [Sean] Conley and his team. It was an unfamiliar feeling for me to be the patient instead of a person trying to encourage our nation to stay healthy and safe. It was me being taken care of now, and getting first-hand experience with all that COVID-19 can do.

“As the patient, and the person benefitting from so much medical support, I found myself even more grateful and in awe of caretakers and first responders everywhere. To the medical staff and the residence staff who have been taking care of our family — thank you doesn’t say enough.”

Melania ended the statement with a message for ordinary Americans.

“I am happy to report that I have tested negative and hope to resume my duties as soon as I can. Along with this good news, I want people to know that I understand just how fortunate my family is to have received the kind of care that we did. If you are sick, or if you have a loved one who is sick — I am thinking of you and will be thinking of you every day,” she wrote.

“I pray for our country and I pray for everyone who is grappling with COVID-19 and any other illnesses or challenges. Thank you to everyone who reached out, and offered well wishes and prayers for our family. You remain in ours as well.”

