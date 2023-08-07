Melania Trump Has Become Donald's 'Secret Weapon' During 'Hellish' Time: Report

Former first lady Melania Trump has reportedly become a source for comfort for her husband as he faces mounting state and federal indictments and as he is running for a second term as president.

The New York Post’s Page Six reported the events of the last several months have taken a toll on former President Donald Trump and that his wife of 18 years has been there to support him.

A source close to the former first family spoke to the outlet for a report published on Monday.

The person described Melania as her husband’s “secret weapon.”

“Melania is being credited by his friends with keeping President Trump ‘calm and focused’ amid the hellish week of his being indicted for the third time,” a reported “Trump insider” told Page Six.

The person explained that although Trump is tough, his mounting legal issues have tested him.

“Friends whisper these last few weeks have been hard on Trump, and although he always presents a tough front, these constant legal assaults are affecting his day-to-day life,” the source said.

Melania has reportedly taken on a role behind the scenes to offer a sense of calm.

“Melania’s even better than his regular golf games at keeping his temper in check,” the person said. “She provides a peaceful life for him when he needs it.”

Do you want Melania Trump to be the first lady of the U.S. again? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (1260 Votes) No: 1% (10 Votes)

The source added Trump eats breakfast daily with Melania and their son Barron and that the former first lady “turns the news off at times so they can watch something else together, and she frowns over telephone or social media use at the table.”

She also is said to be 100 percent in support of Trump’s third presidential bid.

“She backs his bid for a second term completely, and listens to him when he needs someone he can trust,” the source reportedly said. “[Melania] is obsessively private, she never gossips with even her closest friends, so Trump knows when they talk about important things it’s just between them.”

Trump was first indicted in April in New York City and charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Two months later, in June, a federal grand jury voted to indict him in regard to the alleged mishandling of classified documents that were being stored at his Mar-a-Lago home and resort.

Special counsel Jack Smith charged the former president with dozens of counts, including willful retention of national defense information, conspiracy to obstruct justice and making false statements and representations.

Last week, Smith struck again by charging Trump for his decision to challenge the results of the 2020 election.

The Department of Justice has charged Trump with conspiracy to defraud the U.S., obstruction of an official proceeding, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy to prevent others from carrying out their constitutional rights.

Trump also faces the prospect of a fourth indictment in as many months as Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney Fani Willis has hinted she might be the next to file charges related to Trump’s challenging of the election in the state.

Numerous reports have indicated Willis is preparing to charge Trump, although what those charges might be have not yet been revealed.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.