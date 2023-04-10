Melania Trump Breaks Silence for the First Time Since Arrest of Her Husband

Former first lady Melania Trump posted online Sunday for the first time since her husband former President Donald Trump was indicted in New York last week.

Tuesday, the country’s 45th president was charged with 34 felonies after George Soros-backed Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg accused him of falsifying business records.

Bragg’s office has charged that Trump was dishonest with his books after “hush money” payments were made to women who claimed they previously had affairs with him before he was president.

Trump has denied the affairs.

Bragg has been accused of weaponizing his office to fulfill a campaign promise to go after the former president and current frontrunner for the Republican Party’s 2024 nomination.

As the world has discussed the charges, Mrs. Trump has remained quiet.

She did not address the elephant in the room on Sunday, but she did take to her Twitter page to wish her followers a “Happy Easter.”

Her Easter message was warmly received by many of her followers:

Happy Easter to the Most Beautiful First Lady we’ve ever had! Prayers for you and your family. 😐 — Suellen Zapatka (@SuellenZapatka) April 9, 2023

Happy Easter to the most beautiful, classy, and elegant First Lady this country has ever had ! ❤️❤️ — Manda (@shmandalynn30) April 9, 2023

Happy Easter ✝️❤️🙏🏽May God Bless you and yours on this Holy day. I’m praying for you, family and President Donald J. Trump! #JesusITrustinYou #DivineMercy He has risen! Hallelujah! Hallelujah! — liberty3 (@sunrisestar12) April 10, 2023

Happy Easter dear Lady to You and Yours🙏🏼 — Pedal to the metal ‘till you see God, then brake! (@thefloridarose) April 9, 2023

Jesus is risen! 🙌🏼 — Gerald Wolfe (@geraldwolfe1) April 9, 2023

Thank you for this kindness. Wishing you and all of your loved ones a happy Easter as well. — John Sambrook (@Nondual8) April 9, 2023

The New York Post reported Melania Trump was seen with her husband earlier Sunday for the first time since his arraignment.

The newspaper reported the couple enjoyed brunch at Mar-a-Lago.

Trump also shared a message on Easter Sunday on Truth Social in which he went after those he said are “killing” the country.

Trump pleaded not guilty to the charges in Manhattan last week, and he has maintained the payments were made to prevent accusations against him from derailing his 2016 presidential bid.

