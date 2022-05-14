Melania Trump Breaks Year-Long Public Silence to Call Out 'Leadership' Over 'Heartbreaking' Formula Shortage

Former first lady Melania Trump, who spent her time in the White House calling attention to children the world forgot, said America’s infant formula shortage is “heartbreaking.”

Trump sat down with Pete Hegseth of Fox News for what is being reported as her first interview since leaving the White House, the Washington Examiner reported. The interview will air Sunday. Fox posted a clip of the interview on Friday.

“I think it’s sad to see what’s going on if you really look deeply into it,” Trump said when asked to assess the state of the country.

“I think a lot of people are struggling and suffering and what is going on around the world as well. So it’s very sad to see, and I hope it changes fast,” Trump added.

Hegseth then asked about the formula shortage.

“It’s heartbreaking to see that they are struggling and the food is not available for children in [the] 21st century in the United States of America,” Trump said.

“Why is it happening?” Hegseth asked.

“Leadership,” she said.

“Leadership or lack thereof?” he followed up.

The answer came in a heartbeat: “Yeah.”

President Joe Biden was asked Friday if his administration could have responded faster to the shortage.

“If we’d been better mind readers, I guess we could have,” he told reporters, according to CNN.

In another clip posted by Fox, Trump spoke about the media bias she faced in the White House.

Hegseth noted that Vogue magazine never featured Trump on its cover, a distinction that went to Hillary Clinton, former first lady Michelle Obama (three times), Vice President Kamala Harris and first lady Jill Biden.

“They’re biased and they have likes and dislikes, and it’s so obvious,” Trump said.

“And I think [the] American people and everyone see it. It was their decision, and I have much more important things to do — and I did in the White House — than being on the cover of Vogue.”

