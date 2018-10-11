SECTIONS
Melania Trump: ‘I’m the Most Bullied Person in the World’

By Steven Beyer
at 8:48am
In an exclusive interview with ABC News, first lady Melania Trump said that she is the most bullied person in the world.

ABC News Chief National Affairs Correspondent Tom Llamas interviewed the first lady during her tour of Africa and discussed her focus on cyberbullying as part of her “Be Best” campaign.

Llamas asked Trump about her own experiences with cyberbullying.

“I could say I’m the most bullied person in the world,” the first lady said.

Llamas seemed taken aback. “You think you’re the most bullied person in the world?” he asked.

“One of the them,” she replied. “If you really see what people are saying about me. That’s why my ‘Be Best’ initiative is focusing on social media and online behavior.”

She went on to say that children need to be educated on social and emotional behavior so “when they grow up, they know how to deal with those issues.”

ABC reports that in the full interview, Mrs. Trump will describe how she is “chronically harassed online” even during charitable acts.

The first lady’s “Be Best” initiative focuses on what she calls the “three main pillars” of well being, social media use, and opioid abuse. The White House website says the initiative provides “tools and skills” to children to build their “emotional, social, and physical health.”

The website also echos what Mrs. Trump discussed in the ABC interview, that she “believes that children should be both seen and heard, and it is our responsibility as adults to educate and reinforce to them that when they are using their voices — whether verbally or online — they must choose their words wisely and speak with respect and compassion.”

The full interview is scheduled to air Friday on ABC’s “Good Morning America” and will reportedly cover her role in the White House as well as President Trump’s rumored affair with Stormy Daniels.

In a teaser clip of the interview, Llamas asks the first lady if there is anyone working in the White House that she doesn’t trust.

“Yes,” she said.

Llamas asked if she conveyed those concerns to the president. “I let him know,” she said.

He then asked her what the president did when she confronted him on people she didn’t trust.

“Well, some people, they don’t work there anymore,” she said.

