Melania Trump Donates Lunches to Children's Hospital

First lady Melania Trump speaks at the National Opioid Summit at the Department of Justice on March 6, 2020, in Washington, D.C.Drew Angerer / Getty ImagesFirst lady Melania Trump speaks at the National Opioid Summit at the Department of Justice on March 6, 2020, in Washington, D.C. (Drew Angerer / Getty Images)

By Erin Coates
Published May 6, 2020 at 10:39am
First lady Melania Trump donated 150 boxed lunches to patients and staff at a Maryland children’s hospital this week as the battle against the coronavirus continues, according to a White House Official.

“Today, First Lady Melania Trump donated 150 boxed lunches to the patients and staff of Children’s Inn at the National Institute of Health,” Stephanie Grisham, the first lady’s spokeswoman, said in a Tuesday statement.

“Supporting those impacted by the effects of COVID-19 is something the First Lady cares deeply about, and as we navigate these unique times she will continue to reach out to people in a variety of ways.”

Grisham confirmed that the food was sent by contactless delivery “in order to protect everyone’s safety at the medical facility.”

In a video message posted on her Twitter account Wednesday, Melania Trump praised America’s nurses, saying that they “are an inspiration to us all, and your actions show us the true power of the American spirit.”

“In addition to the work you do each day, you have gone above and beyond your call of duty in responding to our nation’s invisible enemy, COVID-19,” Trump said.

“You have devoted your lives to help protect the health and well-being of the American people. And through these times of uncertainty, you have shown immense courage and selflessness.”

Do you think the first lady is given enough media attention for her good deeds?

She added that the nation will continue to pray for the nurses’ safety and strength.

Melania Trump has also sent Be Best packages to patients and staff at hospitals around the country, in addition to donating lunches to Trader Joe’s staff, Fox News reported.

The first lady’s Be Best initiative, which focuses on children’s social, emotional and physical health, will celebrate its second anniversary on Thursday.

“It remains our generation’s moral imperative to take responsibility and help our children manage the many issues they are facing today, including encouraging positive social, emotional, and physical habits,” Trump said when she launched the initiative.

Last month, Trump praised essential workers in both the health care industry and those who are on the front lines putting themselves at risk to serve the country.

“We salute essential workers in the health care industry who are fighting to save lives. We thank those who put themselves at risk to keep our grocery stores, pharmacies & gas stations open. Those who ensure that our power plants & factories are up and running, that we have internet & phones to stay in touch,” she tweeted.

“Those delivery mail & packages to all us at home & keeping the shelves stocked. Our deepest gratitude & appreciation goes to each & every one of you.”

