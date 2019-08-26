Melania Trump Dons Strikingly Beautiful Outfits at G7, Wows World Leaders, Their Spouses and Press

First lady Melania Trump wowed as the epitome of elegance over the weekend as she joined her husband President Donald Trump at the 45th G7 Summit in Biarritz, France.

Global leaders from the United States, France, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada and Japan were joined by their spouses as they gathered in Biarritz. The event was highly publicized, with press continually photographing both the diplomats and their better halves.

Melania Trump has been called a fashion icon — something the U.S. hasn’t seen in the White House since Jackie O. — and she more than lived up to the title the past few days.

The president and first lady arrived at the summit on Saturday, with FLOTUS sporting a summery mango-colored midi dress with fuchsia and white tie-dye detailing. The Calvin Klein frock was accessorized with black sunglasses and what appear to be sky-high fuchsia Christian Louboutin pumps based on their red soles.

That evening, the Trumps joined the president of France, Emmanuel Macron, and his wife, Brigitte Macron, at the Biarritz lighthouse for dinner. Melania Trump arrived in a cream-colored Gucci pleated dress, once more donning what appear to be Christian Louboutin heels.

The ensemble also featured a three-tiered rhinestone belt.

The following day, the first lady donned a sleeveless white Calvin Klein midi dress paired with one of her signature Hermès handbags, according to aol.com, as she went on a tour of the village of Espelette, France, with the rest of the G7 spouses. The simple garment featured clean lines and a fitted waist with a belt — a fresh and fun look for the summer day.

Taking a slight step away from her go-to footwear choice, FLOTUS opted to wear ballet flats for the occasion — though in true Melania style, they featured the signature red soles of Christian Louboutin shoes.

The women visited Villa Arnaga in Cambo-les-Bains and sampled the best of French culture, including a performance by traditional Basque dancers, according to the Daily Mail. The group also toured Saint-Etienne church and appeared to be in good spirits, enjoying one another’s company despite tensions surrounding the summit.

“Enjoyed a beautiful afternoon site seeing traditional Basque Culture,” Melania Trump wrote on Twitter.

That evening, as the summit attendees posed for photos together, the first lady wore a red Alexander McQueen evening dress.

She paired the dress with elegant earrings and red metallic heels, wearing her hair down in loose waves.

During an outing to the Côte des Basques beach on the third day of the summit, the first lady stunned in a classy white and blue Azzedine Alaïa dress and crisp white pumps.

The outfit included delicate scallop details around the neck and the hem for an overall feminine feeling.

Trump was joined for the event by first lady Brigitte Macron, and the two watched a surfing demonstration and met with surfers along the water’s edge. While Macron opted for a block heel, FLOTUS chose to sport her signature stilettos.

The first lady thanked her and her husband’s host and hostess for the warm welcome, sharing photos of the stunning scenery in Biarritz.

“Thank you President Macron and Mrs Macron for a beautiful welcome to Biarritz,” she wrote on Twitter.

Thank you President Macron and Mrs Macron for a beautiful welcome to Biarritz 🇫🇷 #G7Summit pic.twitter.com/Nqq8JnHATj — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) August 25, 2019

As always, the first lady demonstrated class and poise, both in her fashion choices and in her diplomacy.

