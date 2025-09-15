Melania Trump Gets Apology and Retraction From Legacy Media Outlet Over Epstein Accusations

First Lady Melania Trump on Monday reminded the world that her husband is not the only one in the Trump White House adept at winning.

The first lady used her X account to share a post from The Daily Beast retracting its claim that she was linked to sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

“The Daily Beast recently published a story headlined ‘Melania Trump ‘Very Involved’ in Epstein Scandal: Author’ based on an interview with Michael Wolff,” the post said.

“Upon reflection, we have determined that the article did not meet our standards and has therefore been removed from our platforms,” the statement said.

Retraction & Apology from The Daily Beast pic.twitter.com/WINb5r9wpN — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) September 15, 2025

“In response to a letter from the First Lady’s attorneys, The Daily Beast has also removed a portion of an episode of The Daily Beast Podcast titled ‘Trump’s Epstein Scandal Can’t Stop Won’t Stop’ referencing the First Lady,” the apology to the former model said.

“The First Lady points to her bestselling book Melania as the definitive account of her life story. We apologize to the First Lady and our readers,” the apology said.

Wolff initially made the claims in an interview with Daily Beast chief content officer Joanna Coles, according to Fox News.

Should Melania Trump sue the Daily Beast? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 97% (633 Votes) No: 3% (19 Votes)

In August, podcaster James Carville also issued an apology for comments that linked Melania Trump to Epstein.

Melania Trump has also demanded an apology from Hunter Biden, who during an August interview claimed Epstein introduced Melania Trump to her husband, according to ABC.

Hunter Biden refused to apologize.

Nick Clemens, a spokesman for Melania Trump, said that “First Lady Melania Trump’s attorneys are actively ensuring immediate retractions and apologies by those who spread malicious, defamatory falsehoods. The true account of how the First Lady met President Trump is in her best-selling book, ‘Melania.’”

The book said the first lady met President Donald Trump at a 1998 Fashion Week party in New York City and that a modeling agent introduced them to each other.

Alejandro Brito, an attorney for Melania Trump, has said that absent an apology she “will be left with no alternative but to enforce her legal and equitable rights, all of which are expressly reserved and are not waived, including by filing legal action for over $1 Billion Dollars in damages.”

“You are on notice,” a letter to Hunter Biden warned.

President Trump noted that the claim was wrong, according to the Guardian.

“Jeffrey Epstein had nothing to do with Melania and introducing,” he said in August

“But they do that to demean, they make up stories. I mean I can tell you exactly how it was and it was another person actually… but it wasn’t Jeffrey Epstein,” he said.

Speaking of suing Hunter Biden, the president said, “I told her go ahead and do it.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.