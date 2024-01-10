Former first lady Melania Trump announced the death of her mother in a Tuesday post to X.

“It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing of my beloved mother, Amalija,” she wrote.

“Amalija Knavs was a strong woman who always carried herself with grace, warmth, and dignity,” Trump continued. “She was entirely devoted to her husband, daughters, grandson, and son-in-law. We will miss her beyond measure and continue to honor and love her legacy.”

As previously reported by The Western Journal, former President Donald Trump addressed his wife’s absence to a New Years Eve crowd that was gathered to ring in the election year.

Trump said his mother-in-law, 78, was “very ill” and called the situation a “tough” one.

“Hopefully, she’ll be recovering,” he added. “It’s a tough one, a very tough one.”

The former president said his wife “sends her love.”

“She knows about 95 percent of the people in this room,” the 2024 GOP front-runner said of his wife.

Responses to Melania Trump’s post on X included an outpouring of sympathy from thousands of users on the platform.

Knavs’ specific illness and cause of death have not apparently been reported.

