Melania Trump Hints at Involvement in Election: 'Stay Tuned'

Former first lady Melania Trump indicated to voters Tuesday that they could be seeing more of her on the stump as she appeared alongside her husband in Florida.

Former President Donald Trump and his wife were casting their ballots in Florida’s Republican primary in Palm Beach when the issue was brought up by a reporter.

In an exchange caught by a Fox News camera, the reporter asked her, “Mrs. Trump, are you going to return to the campaign trail with your husband?”

The former first lady, with a beaming smile, replied, “Stay tuned.”

She did not elaborate further but her very public presence alongside her husband seemed to indicate she will be joining him more as he campaigns to take back the White House in November.

Melania Trump’s public appearance in Palm Beach also came just a week after her husband earned enough delegates to secure the nomination.

Trump is the GOP’s presumptive nominee and barring something unforeseen will represent the Republican Party for a third straight presidential election.

The Trumps left the White House on the morning of Jan. 20, 2021.

Over the past several years, Melania Trump has kept her public appearances to a minimum but was occasionally spotted at social events at the Mar-a-Lago Club and the home she shares with her husband of 19 years.

Some sources who have claimed to have knowledge of the dynamics of the Trump family have said the former first lady is extremely protective of her son Barron, who turned 18 on Wednesday.

Barron Trump will graduate from high school later this spring after having grown up in the public eye.

People magazine reported the young man would spend the day privately celebrating “away from the limelight that often surrounds his famous family.”

He was only in grade school when his father became a serious contender for the White House.

Donald Trump bragged to People about Barron’s resiliency and spirit in comments to the outlet about moving his family into the White House immediately after he won the 2016 election.

People reported then that Barron was nervous about leaving behind his friends to live in Washington.

“He has a very good school in New York where he has a lot of friends,” Donald Trump said at the time.

“But I tell him, if this happens, ‘Daddy will help people, and can help children like him,’ and that makes him happy,” the then-president-elect added. “He’s a young boy who is 9 years old and he is strong and smart and he gets it. He sees it.”

