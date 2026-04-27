Melania Trump Issues Blistering Response to 'Coward' Jimmy Kimmel's 'Expectant Widow' Jab

After more than a decade in the public spotlight, and three assassination attempts on her husband in two years, Melania Trump has had enough.

In a blistering post Monday on the social media platform X, the first lady nailed ABC “comedian” Jimmy Kimmel for his classless attacks on President Donald Trump and his family.

And she demanded ABC do something about it.

Kimmel’s hateful and violent rhetoric is intended to divide our country. His monologue about my family isn’t comedy- his words are corrosive and deepens the political sickness within America. People like Kimmel shouldn’t have the opportunity to enter our homes each evening to… — First Lady Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) April 27, 2026

Melania referred to it only as a “monologue,” but her post was pretty clearly a response to a joke Kimmel made Thursday on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, in which he referred to the first lady as an “expectant widow” — two days before a murderous gunman attacked the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington while both Trumps were inside.

Jimmy Kimmel: “Our First Lady is here. Mrs. Trump… you have a glow like an expectant widow!” From his mock WHCD: pic.twitter.com/roDEttBxVN — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 26, 2026

And there was truth in every line of her post:

“Kimmel’s hateful and violent rhetoric is intended to divide our country. His monologue about my family isn’t comedy — his words are corrosive and [deepen] the political sickness within America,” she wrote.

“People like Kimmel shouldn’t have the opportunity to enter our homes each evening to spread hate.

“A coward, Kimmel hides behind ABC because he knows the network will keep running cover to protect him.

“Enough is enough. It is time for ABC to take a stand. How many times will ABC’s leadership enable Kimmel’s atrocious behavior at the expense of our community?”

Kimmel’s material is more about feeding the liberal superiority complex than it is about being funny. The fact that he still has a show at all is more a testament to the nauseatingly liberal bias of American media than any quality of the entertainment he provides.

And if anything, “coward” is too kind a term for a man who casts potshots at the president while protected by his own celebrity, the kind of man who would lie to his benighted audience about matters like the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, and then lie — tearfully — about his own lying.

As to Melania’s demand that ABC do something about Kimmel? Smart money wouldn’t be betting on that happening anytime soon. As a symbol of the “resistance” to all things Trump, Kimmel enjoys a spiteful popularity that’s independent of any actual humor he’s still capable of.

Long the No. 2 man in ratings for late-night shows, Kimmel is seen in the industry as poised to move into the No. 1 spot once the equally distasteful (and equally Trump-hating) Stephen Colbert leaves CBS at the end of May.

ABC has already proven it has no problem allowing Kimmel to pollute American airwaves and politics in pursuit of profit — and Kimmel still makes a profit for the network, according to Fox Business senior correspondent and New York Post columnist Charles Gasparino.

But for millions of Americans, sickened by the likes of Kimmel and Co., and their unrelenting attacks on a president supported by more than 77 million voters, the first lady’s post on Monday was a welcome turn.

The American left will undoubtely ignore the post — or celebrate it in some sickening fashion.

But the sane parts of the country will understand the point. Melania Trump has had enough. Conservative Americans have, too.

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