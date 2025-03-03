Share
First Lady Melania Trump speaks during a roundtable discussion on the "Take It Down Act" in the Mike Mansfield Room at the U.S. Capitol on March 3, 2025, in Washington, D.C.
First Lady Melania Trump speaks during a roundtable discussion on the "Take It Down Act" in the Mike Mansfield Room at the U.S. Capitol on March 3, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Kayla Bartkowski / Getty Images)

Melania Trump Makes First Capitol Hill Appearance, Slams Democrats for Misplaced Priorities

 By Jack Davis  March 3, 2025 at 4:36pm
When America’s children need them, congressional Democrats are missing in action, First Lady Melania Trump said Monday.

In her first Capitol Hill visit of her husband’s second term, she attended a roundtable to promote the Take It Down Act, which was sponsored by Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota.

The bill has already unanimously passed in the Senate, according to Fox News.

The legislation makes it a federal crime to publish, or threaten to post online, intimate images the subject does not want posted, including “digital forgeries” made by artificial intelligence.

“I was heartened to learn that Sen. Cruz and Sen. Klobuchar united to prioritize this fundamental matter. I must admit, however, I expected to see more Democrat leaders with us here today to address this serious issue. Surely, as adults, we can prioritize America’s children ahead of partisan politics,” she said in a video posted to X.


In another video posted to X, she said her purpose was “to prevent our youth from online harm.”

“The widespread presence of abusive behavior in the digital domain affects the daily lives of our children, families, and communities,” she told lawmakers.

“Addressing this issue is essential for fostering a safe and supportive environment for our young people,” she continued. “I hope today’s roundtable builds awareness of the harm caused by nonconsensual intimate imagery and eventually the approval of the Take It Down Act in Congress.”

“In today’s AI-driven world, the threat of privacy breaches is alarmingly high,” she said.

“As organizations harness the power of our data, the risk of unauthorized access and misuses of personal information escalates. We must prioritize robust security measures and uphold strict ethical standards to protect individual privacy,” she said.

“As First Lady, my commitment to the Be Best Initiative underscores the importance of online safety. In an era where digital interactions are integral to daily life, it is imperative that we safeguard children from mean-spirited and hurtful online behavior,” she said.

Elliston Berry, one such child impacted by an AI deepfake, said she was a victim when she was 14, according to the Daily Mail, which noted that a classmate used AI to take a picture of Berry and turn it into a fake nude of her.

“I came here today to not only promote this bill but to fight for the many survivors,” the now 15-year-old said.

“It is so inspiring to know that my voice is being heard, giving hope to not only me, to all the many people that have been affected by this. It is truly so amazing how this awful situation has turned to good,” she said.

Cruz said his office became involved in the incident.

“Elliston’s mom said she had called Snapchat, she emailed them, she tried repeatedly take this garbage down of my daughter, and she’d got no response at all, no movement,” Cruz said, reporting that Snapchat acted after he called its CEO.

“It should not take a sitting senator or sitting member of Congress picking up the phone to get a picture down or a video down. It should be the right of every American, every teenage girl victimized, should have the right to get this garbage taken down, and this bill will give them that right as a matter of federal law,” he said.

Berry and her parents will sit with Melania Trump Tuesday night when President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress.

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation