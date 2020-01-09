Melania Trump Named 2020 Woman of Distinction

Melania Trump has been named Palm Beach Atlantic University’s 2020 Woman of Distinction for her charitable leadership with the White House’s “Be Best” initiative.

The first lady will be honored at the university’s luncheon on Feb. 19 celebrating women who have made a significant impact on the community.

“Our first lady is an exquisite human being, a magnificent wife and life partner, a superb mother and an outstanding first lady, who represents us brilliantly in the United States and worldwide,” Eileen Burns, co-chairwoman of the event, told The Palm Beach Post.

“Melania is a perfect example of a Woman of Distinction and we are most proud to honor her,” Burns said.

Co-chairwoman Frances Fisher added that Trump is only one of two first ladies who have been residents of Palm Beach; Jacqueline and John F. Kennedy stayed there in a “Winter White House” when he was president.

“First ladies define the history of our country,” Fisher said. “This will be a truly memorable event.”

A Palm Beach Atlantic University representative told Newsweek that tickets for the event sold out after they were available. Proceeds from the event will benefit a PBAU scholarship for female students.

The award recognizes women for their support of organizations that promote arts, education, health care and other community initiatives, and Trump is being honored for her leadership in the Be Best initiative.

The first lady launched Be Best in May 2018 to promote children’s social and emotional health.

“It remains our generation’s moral imperative to take responsibility and help our children manage the many issues they are facing today, including encouraging positive social, emotional, and physical habits,” Trump said in her statement launching the initiative.

“By acknowledging there are many important issues, and knowing these problems cannot be solved overnight, I believe we can change the way we think and talk about issues facing children today,” she said.

Be Best focuses on three main pillars: well-being, online safety and opioid abuse.

The first lady has traveled internationally and nationally to promote and recognize people and organizations across the globe that are dedicated to helping children overcome these concerns.

In the initiative’s first year, Trump visited 15 states and nine countries. During her trips, which have included multiple visits to schools and hospitals, she has worked with the departments of Education and Health and Human Services.

“My hope is that together we can be the best at helping children and families find effective ways to educate themselves and become part of the solution to so many problems and issues,” Trump said on the one-year anniversary of the initiative.

The online safety pillar of Be Best includes cyberbullying and promoting good citizenship online. In light of that, the first lady was criticized by some in the media last month for not defending 16-year-old climate change activist Greta Thunberg after President Donald Trump tweeted, “Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!”

