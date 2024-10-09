Share
News
In her new book, Melania Trump, left, discussed how Rosie O'Donnell's, right,

Melania Trump Opens Up About How Barron Was Bullied After Rosie O'Donnell's Autism Allegations: Book

 By Jack Davis  October 8, 2024 at 5:07pm
Share

Simmering anger over an unfounded 2016 accusation about Barron Trump from former talk show host Rosie O’Donnell boils over in former first lady Melania Trump’s new memoir.

Nothing but “sheer malice” could have motivated a tweet and video in which O’Donnell suggested Barron Trump could have autism, she wrote, according to the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

“There is nothing shameful about autism (though O’Donnell’s tweet implied that there was), but Barron is not autistic,” Trump wrote, according to USA Today.

“Bullying a ten-year-old boy is egregious, but doing so under the flimsy pretense of ‘bringing awareness’ … is truly repulsive,” she wrote.

In her memoir, “Melania,” she revealed that Barron was bullied over O’Donnell’s since-deleted tweet, which read, “Barron Trump autistic? If so, what an amazing opportunity to bring attention to the AUTISM epidemic,” according to Fox News.

O’Donnell also posted a video with commentary suggesting Barron had autism spectrum disorder.

“Barron’s experience of being bullied both online and in real life following the incident is a clear indication of the irreparable damage caused,” Trump wrote.

Will you read Melania Trump’s new book?

“I was appalled by such cruelty.”

“It was clear to me that she was not interested in raising awareness about autism. I felt that she was attacking my son because she didn’t like my husband,” she continued.

She said that viewing her son as collateral damage was “devastating.”

“It felt like my heart was breaking into pieces,” she wrote.

Related:
New Video: Melania Trump Details Devastating Toll Biden's Presidency Has Taken on the Country

“I knew the tweet and video would go viral and I knew how much it would hurt him,” she wrote,  according to the BBC, adding that she was “furious” at O’Donnell.

The incident helped lead to the founding of her “Be Best” initiative.

So did a 2018 meeting with tech leaders.

She wrote that she was “taken aback by the resistance I encountered from tech executives” from Google, Facebook, Twitter, Amazon and Snapchat when she met with them to seek action to protect children online, according to The New York Times.

Although O’Donnell voiced an apology, Melania Trump said it meant nothing.

“No apology can undo the harm inflicted upon him,” she wrote.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




North Carolina Family Suffers Horrifying End as Escape from Hurricane Helene Ends in Tragedy
Ron DeSantis Issues Warning After Viral Milton Video: Florida Will Hold You 'Accountable'
Instructor Placed on Leave After Saying Men Who Don't Vote for a Female President Should Be Shot
Trump Drops 'Breaking News' About Assassination Attempts, Calls Out What FBI Isn't Doing to Fix the Problem
Fox News Reporter Peter Doocy Provides 'Receipts' After Karine Jean-Pierre Called His Question 'Misinformation'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation