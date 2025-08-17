Share
President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and First Lady Melania Trump pose ahead of a meeting in Helsinki, Finland, on July 16, 2018. (Alexey Nikolsky - Sputnik / AFP via Getty Images)

Melania Trump Penned a Letter to Vladimir Putin: Here's What It Said

 By Jack Davis  August 17, 2025 at 10:00am
Amid the clashing of world leader agendas on Friday, a single voice softly called for something deeper, grander, and more powerful than a ceasefire in Ukraine.

Continuing her quest that the children of the world might have better lives than the adults whose failures darken their futures, First Lady Melania Trump wrote a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin that was delivered by her husband, President Donald Trump, during Friday’s summit in Alaska, according to Fox News.

Putin read the letter, Fox reported.

“Every child shares the same quiet dreams in their heart, whether born randomly into a nation’s rustic countryside or a magnificent city-center. They dream of love, possibility, and safety from danger,” the first lady, whose first term “Be Best” effort focused on protecting children, wrote.

“As parents, it is our duty to nurture the next generation’s hope. As leaders, the responsibility to sustain our children extends beyond the comfort of a few,” she wrote.

Melania Trump is a native of Slovenia, which was a part of Yugoslavia when the brutality of Soviet-style communism was a shadow across all of Eastern Europe.

“Undeniably, we must strive to paint a dignity-filled world for all — so that every soul may wake to peace, and so that the future itself is perfectly guarded,” she wrote.

“A simple yet profound concept, Mr. Putin, as I am sure you agree, is that each generation’s descendants begin their lives with a purity — an innocence which stands above geography, government, and ideology,” she continued.

Then there is the reality of a world where missile strikes bring down buildings housed by the innocents, as a moment of joy ends in rubble.

“In today’s world, some children are forced to carry a quiet laughter, untouched by the darkness around them — a silent defiance against the forces that can potentially claim their future.”

“Mr. Putin, you can singlehandedly restore their melodic laughter,” she wrote.

“In protecting the innocence of these children, you will do more than serve Russia alone — you serve humanity itself. Such a bold idea transcends all human division, and you, Mr. Putin, are fit to implement this vision with a stroke of the pen today.”

She offered three words in closing to the former KGB agent whose military sends hundreds of drones and missiles against Ukrainian non-combatants night after night: “It is time.”

Some media reports interpreted the letter to be mostly concerned with Ukrainian children abducted by Russia during the war. A report in The Guardian said an estimated 20,000 Ukrainian children have been taken since Russia invaded the country in 2022.

Ukrainian foreign minister Andrii Sybiha repeated that interpretation in a post on X Saturday, in which he noted that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy mentioned the letter during a call with President Trump.

“During the conversation, President Zelenskyy also conveyed his gratitude to First Lady Melania Trump for her sincere attention and efforts to bring forcibly deported Ukrainian kids back. This is a true act of humanism,” he wrote.

Truth and Accuracy

