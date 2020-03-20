Melania Trump Posts Incredibly Encouraging COVID Message, Exact Opposite of Media's Fear Mongering

While leftists in the media are nastily accusing the president of racism for using the term “Chinese virus,” first lady Melania Trump is serving as a beacon of calmness and reassurance amid the chaos.

The contrast couldn’t be more stark.

In a video posted to social media earlier today, Mrs. Trump reminded worried Americans that “this is not how we will live forever.”

“Our children will return to school. People will return to work. We will gather at places of worship, concerts and sporting events again,” she said.

She also encouraged the American people to re-connect with their families via phones and the internet.

“While many of us are apart, we are all in this together.”

The first lady’s love for family and children has been obvious since her first day on the job.

Consider that her “Be Best” initiative seeks to prevent young people from cyberbullying.

Just this week she encouraged parents who are forced to work from home to spend quality time with their kids and to take up a hobby.

Consider taking advantage of time working from home to connect with your loved ones via email or FaceTime, spend time w family, or work on your well-being by reading a book or spending time on a hobby. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) March 17, 2020

Despite her undeniable grace, style and warmth, the first lady has been one of the left’s favorite targets over the last four years.

Countless cheap shots have been made about her accent by television personalities such as late-night hosts Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel.

On Wednesday, commentator and political strategist Rick Wilson seemed to publicly wish that Mrs. Trump would catch the coronavirus.

This is a far cry from how first lady Michelle Obama was treated during the previous administration.

Despite the attacks, the first lady continues to advance a positive message from her position of influence.

Ultimately, Melania Trump’s actions put to shame the corporate media’s constant doom-and-gloom, corrosive and downright divisive narratives.

