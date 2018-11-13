SECTIONS
Politics US News
Print

Melania Trump Publicly Calls for White House Official To Be Removed

By Chris Agee
at 2:21pm
Print

Amid reports of a clash between first lady Melania Trump and Deputy National Security Adviser Mira Ricardel, the former has made a public call for the latter’s ouster.

According to Bloomberg, the first lady’s spokeswoman made it clear where Trump stands on the woman serving just below National Security Adviser John Bolton.

“It is the position of the Office of the First Lady that she no longer deserves the honor of serving in this White House,” Stephanie Grisham said.

The statement came in response to reports that Trump had petitioned for Ricardel to be removed from the position.

Reuters cited several sources familiar with the situation who said the relationship between Trump and Ricardel suffered irreparable damage during the first lady’s trip to Africa earlier this year.

TRENDING: GOP Looks To Make One Final Push in House: Completely Dismantle Comey, Lynch

According to one source, communications leading up to that tour “didn’t go well.”

Another individual described funding for the October trip as a central sticking point. Specifically, Trump reportedly felt that Ricardel’s office did not offer sufficient National Security Council resources for the mission.

One source cited by Bloomberg suggested that Ricardel attempted to leverage government resources in an effort to join the group of people traveling with the first lady.

Another Reuters source said Ricardel had “sort of alienated” almost everyone in the administration. Her lone ally, the source indicated, is Bolton, her boss.

Should the president heed his wife's recommendation?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

There is no indication President Donald Trump is prepared to act on his wife’s recommendation, but multiple reports this week point to additional staffing shakeups following Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ forced resignation Wednesday.

As CNN reported, Trump hinted at administration departures during a news conference following the midterm elections.

The president said there was “no great secret” in crafting the right Cabinet and team of support staff, promising transparency with reporters through the process.

“As we make changes, we’ll sit down and talk to you about it,” he said.

Trump noted that “a lot of administrations make changes after midterms” and advised that he is “very, very happy” with his Cabinet.

RELATED: Presidential Historian Throws Cold Water on Media Frenzy Surrounding White House Turnover

“We’re doing a great job,” he said, although he acknowledged future departures are likely.

“People leave,” the president said. “They come in, they’re here. It’s a very exhausting job. I love doing it, I must tell you. But it’s exhausting for a lot of people.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Jack Davis

Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams addresses supporters at an election watch partyJessica McGowan / Getty Images

Abrams Refuses To Concede, May Invoke Never-Before-Used Law

Jack Davis

Comedian Tim AllenDia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Tim Allen Puts Acosta on Blast, Attacks Liberals’ ‘Small Window’ Sense of Humor

The Western Journal

President Donald Trump smiles Thursday as he meets with Marines while visiting Marine Barracks in Washington.Andrew Harrer / Pool / Getty Images)

Trump Announces Major EPA Shakeup

Will Racke

Pedro Pardo / AFP / Getty Images

Tijuana Mayor Blasts ‘Horde’ of Caravan Migrants, Demands Immediate Action

Jack Davis

President Donald Trump told Chris Wallace of Fox News that he's leaning toward making changes to two of his top Cabinet positions.Fox News screen shot

Trump Touts Major White House Shakeup

Rachel del Guidice

Fudge PelosiAlex Wong / Getty Images

Here’s What You Need To Know About Pelosi’s Potential Dem Challenger for Speaker’s Gavel

Jack Davis

Brenda Snipes, Broward County Supervisor of ElectionsJoe Skipper / Getty Images

Broward County Has To Halt Recounts After Counting the Wrong Ballots

The Western Journal

Former FBI Director James Comey, left, and former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch in March 2016.Mandel Ngan / AFP / Getty Images

GOP Looks To Make One Final Push in House: Completely Dismantle Comey, Lynch

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.