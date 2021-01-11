Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Melania Trump Releases Big Statement

First Lady Melania Trump arrives for an event to mark National Alcohol and Drug Addiction Recovery Month in the East Room of the White House on September 3, 2020, in Washington D.C.Drew Angerer / Getty ImagesFirst Lady Melania Trump arrives for an event to mark National Alcohol and Drug Addiction Recovery Month in the East Room of the White House on September 3, 2020, in Washington D.C. (Drew Angerer / Getty Images)

By The Associated Press
Published January 11, 2021 at 5:54am
P Share Print

Melania Trump said Monday that she is “disappointed and disheartened” by the deadly riot at the Capitol last week by supporters of her husband. But in breaking her silence, she also lashed out at people she said have used the tragic event to spread “salacious gossip, unwarranted personal attacks, and false and misleading accusations about me.”

The statement marked the first lady’s first public comment in the five days since a violent mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol on Wednesday and temporarily disrupted proceedings certifying that Democrat Joe Biden will be the next president come Jan. 20.

“I am disappointed and disheartened with what happened last week,” she wrote in a White House blog post released before sunrise. “I find it shameful that surrounding these tragic events there has been salacious gossip, unwarranted personal attacks, and false misleading accusations on me — from people who are looking to be relevant and have an agenda.”

The first lady did not say who she was referring to. Last week, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, the first lady’s former friend and one-time assistant at the White House, wrote an editorial accusing Mrs. Trump of being “complicit in the destruction of America.”

Their friendship ended bitterly after Wolkoff, who had worked on arranging festivities for Trump’s inauguration in 2017, said the first lady failed to defend her after questions arose about inaugural spending, now the subject of federal and congressional investigations.

TRENDING: Agitated Pelosi Snaps at Reporter Over AOC Question: 'That Was Kind of Sharp'

In the post Monday, the first lady said, “This time is solely about healing our country and its citizens. It should not be used for personal gain.”

“Our Nation must heal in a civil manner,” she wrote. “Make no mistake about it, I absolutely condemn the violence that has occurred on our Nation’s Capitol. Violence is never acceptable.”

She also urged people to stop the violence, not judge people by the color of their skin or “use differing political ideologies as a basis for aggression and viciousness.” She made no comment about her husband.

The president has spent the weeks after losing the November presidential election spreading claims that the balloting was tainted by massive fraud and that the election was stolen from him. Numerous state and federal officials, including former U.S. Attorney General William Barr, said there was no evidence of fraud on a scale massive enough to have affected the outcome.

Do you agree with what the first lady wrote?

Trump encouraged his supporters to go to Washington last Wednesday, the day set for Congress to certify the presidential vote. After addressing a rally near the White House in which he encouraged his supporters to keep fighting, some stormed the Capitol.

Five people, including a Capitol police officer, died.

Did you know that The Western Journal now publishes some content in Spanish as well as English, for international audiences? Click here to read this article on The Western Journal en Español!

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Social Media Inquisition Continues with Thousands of Accounts Removed, Conservative Slogan Banned
Billionaire GOP Donor and Trump Backer Sheldon Adelson Dies at 87
DHS Secretary Becomes Latest Member of Trump's Cabinet to Resign
Trump Administration Enacts Major New Sanctions as Term Winds Down
Fox News Announces Significant Lineup Changes Amid Lagging Ratings
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×