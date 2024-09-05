Share
News

Melania Trump Returns to Political Spotlight, Drops Announcement as Election Nears - 'My Perspective, The Truth'

 By Jack Davis  September 5, 2024 at 12:00pm
Share

Former first lady Melania Trump announced Thursday that she has something to say, and it will all be said in her memoir.

A report in The Hill said that her memoir, titled “Melania,” will be released Oct. 1.

“My Story. My Perspective. The Truth,” she wrote in a post on X.

”Writing this memoir has been a deeply personal and reflective journey for me,” she said in a black-and-white video accompanying the post.

Trending:
Notorious Chiefs Superfan Sentenced to 17.5 Years in Prison on Opening Day of the Season

“As a private person who has often been the subject of public scrutiny and misrepresentation, I feel a responsibility to clarify the facts. I believe it is important to share my perspective, the truth,” she said.

The video then cut to multiple scenes of Melania Trump making public appearances, mostly with children.

Melania Trump had announced in July that the memoir was coming.

Would you read this book?

“Our lives are shaped by our experiences, challenges, and achievements. For the first time, I share my journey with you,” she posted on X.

“’Melania’ is the powerful and inspiring story of a woman who has defined personal excellence, overcome adversity, and carved her own path,” her website said then.

“The former First Lady invites readers into her world, offering an intimate portrait of a woman who has lived an extraordinary life.

“‘Melania’ includes stories and images never before shared with the public,” the website said.

Based on the strength of its pre-orders, the book was at the top of multiple Amazon lists, including “the “Memoirs” category, “US Presidents” category, and “Political Leader Biographies” category, according to Fox News.

Related:
Melania Breaks Her Silence, Issues Touching Statement on 'Donald' and His Passions for Life, Music, and Laughter

Prior to marrying former President Donald Trump, the Slovenia-born model had a highly successful career.

During her time as first lady, and in Trump’s current campaign for the White House, she has often eschewed the traditional roles of a political leader’s spouse.

However, she issued a call for unity after the attempted assassination of her husband in July.

“Let us not forget that differing opinions, policy, and political games are inferior to love. Our personal, structural, and life commitment — until death — is at serious risk,” she wrote then.

“American politics are only one vehicle that can uplift our communities. Love, compassion, kindness and empathy are necessities,” she wrote.

“And let us remember that when the time comes to look beyond the left and the right, beyond the red and the blue, we all come from families with the passion to fight for a better life together, while we are here, in this earthly realm.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Melania Trump Returns to Political Spotlight, Drops Announcement as Election Nears - 'My Perspective, The Truth'
Hunter Biden Surprises Prosecutor by Suddenly Changing Plea Just Before Trial Begins
Family Left Heartbroken After Missing $8,500 Cruise Due to Crucial Travel Error
Queen Guitarist Brian May Suffers Stroke 'Out of the Blue'
Trump Responds to Walz Family Drama: 'His Brother Endorsed Me and the Whole Family Endorsed Me'
See more...

Conversation