Melania Trump Says Goodbye to DC in Stylish Fashion

By Erin Coates
Published January 20, 2021 at 11:11am
Melania Trump donned a head-to-toe black outfit in her final moments as first lady Wednesday as she left the White House.

Trump often wore fashionable pieces during the presidential administration of her husband, Donald, leaving some to wonder if there was a hidden message behind some of her statement pieces.

The outgoing first lady wore a chic mourning look while boarding Marine One for Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

The outfit did not include any American designers, the New York Post reported.

Trump wore a Chanel jacket, a Dolce and Gabbana dress and Christian Louboutin heels.

Her crocodile Birkin bag from Hermes is worth over $50,000, according to the Post.

Four years ago, Trump wore a bright blue Ralph Lauren outfit for her husband’s inauguration as president.

Throughout the Trump administration, she has donned various items that have grabbed the attention of people across the country.

When asked about a jacket that read “I really don’t care. Do U?” that she wore when she visited children separated from their illegal immigrant parents near the border, she acknowledged that she was teasing the media.

“It was for the people and the left-wing media who are criticizing me,” Trump said at the time.

“And I want to show them that I don’t care. You could criticize whatever you want to say, but it will not stop me to do what I feel is right.”

She also donned all white during the 2018 State of the Union address, possibly acknowledging the suffragettes and the fight for women’s equality, according to the Post.

In her final appearance as first lady, Trump expressed her appreciation for the support she received.

“Being your first lady was my greatest honor — thank you for your love and support,” she said.

“You will be in my thoughts and prayers. God bless you all, God bless your families and God bless this beautiful nation.”

