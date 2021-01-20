Melania Trump donned a head-to-toe black outfit in her final moments as first lady Wednesday as she left the White House.

Trump often wore fashionable pieces during the presidential administration of her husband, Donald, leaving some to wonder if there was a hidden message behind some of her statement pieces.

The outgoing first lady wore a chic mourning look while boarding Marine One for Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

Melania Trump marks end to Donald’s presidency in high-priced outfit https://t.co/AYNrJfXdLZ pic.twitter.com/adLhuUh7PO — New York Post (@nypost) January 20, 2021

TRENDING: Fred Weinberg: Believe It or Not, There's Good News Coming for America

The outfit did not include any American designers, the New York Post reported.

Trump wore a Chanel jacket, a Dolce and Gabbana dress and Christian Louboutin heels.

Her crocodile Birkin bag from Hermes is worth over $50,000, according to the Post.

Four years ago, Trump wore a bright blue Ralph Lauren outfit for her husband’s inauguration as president.

All Eyes On First Lady Melania Trump’s Ralph Lauren Cashmere Outfit At The Presidential Inauguration – https://t.co/3cmIUuEKaT pic.twitter.com/HSiOeMtDz6 — fashion pheeva (@fashionpheeva) January 21, 2017

Throughout the Trump administration, she has donned various items that have grabbed the attention of people across the country.

When asked about a jacket that read “I really don’t care. Do U?” that she wore when she visited children separated from their illegal immigrant parents near the border, she acknowledged that she was teasing the media.

“It was for the people and the left-wing media who are criticizing me,” Trump said at the time.

Do you think Melania Trump was trying to send a message with this outfit? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 72% (430 Votes) 28% (167 Votes)

RELATED: Melania Debuts Post-White House Look in Florida, And It Is Breathtaking

“And I want to show them that I don’t care. You could criticize whatever you want to say, but it will not stop me to do what I feel is right.”

She also donned all white during the 2018 State of the Union address, possibly acknowledging the suffragettes and the fight for women’s equality, according to the Post.

In her final appearance as first lady, Trump expressed her appreciation for the support she received.

“Being your first lady was my greatest honor — thank you for your love and support,” she said.

“You will be in my thoughts and prayers. God bless you all, God bless your families and God bless this beautiful nation.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.