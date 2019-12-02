Melania Trump Shares Tour of White House Christmas Decorations

First lady Melania Trump shared a video of the Christmas decorations at the White House on Sunday.

She designed the theme for this year’s adornments herself: “The Spirit of America.”

“‘The Spirit of America’ is shining in the White House! I am delighted to share this beautiful exhibit of patriotism for all to see, and excited for everyone to experience the beauty of the #Christmas season!” the first lady said in a tweet Sunday.

“The Spirit of America” is shining in the @WhiteHouse! I am delighted to share this beautiful exhibit of patriotism for all to see, and excited for everyone to experience the beauty of the #Christmas season! pic.twitter.com/qGxxl9qBrd — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 2, 2019

The video features a variety of shots of the different decorated areas of the public floor of the White House, including footage of Trump walking through a room lined with Christmas trees, fixing roses on a fireplace, sprinkling pretend snow on the branch of a tree and fixing a tiny wreath on the gingerbread White House in the State Dining Room.

“This Christmas season I want to honor those who have shaped our country and made it the place we are proud to call home, and I am excited to announce our White House holiday theme, ‘The Spirit of America,'” the first lady said in a White House news release.

“When I travel the country, I am inspired by the hard working people and families that I meet,” she said. “No matter which state they call home, many Americans share a strong set of values and deep appreciation for the traditions and history of our great nation.”

“The Spirit of America” theme is a “tribute to the traditions, customs, and history that make our Nation great,” the White House said in the news release. The decorations are intended to honor those who have influenced the nation and “kept the American spirit alive.”

One of the highlights of the White House Christmas display is the tree in the East Wing, decorated by Gold Star families — the immediate family members of service members who died while serving in a time of conflict. The Gold Star Family Tree is covered in golden stars and patriotic ribbons.

“This tree reminds us of the service and selflessness of the American heroes who defend this great land,” the White House said in the news release.

Another highlight is found in the State Dining Room, which celebrates “America, the beautiful.” The White House Gingerbread House is surrounded by iconic national landmarks such as the Golden Gate Bridge, the Liberty Bell, Mount Rushmore and the Statue of Liberty.

The White House pastry team created the gingerbread White House from 200 pounds of gingerbread dough, 125 pounds of pastillage (sugar-based) dough, 35 pounds of chocolate and 25 pounds of royal icing.

According to Fox News, “The Spirit of America” decorations included 106 of the first lady’s signature outdoor wreaths, 2,500 strands of lights, 58 Christmas trees, more than 400 golden stars and over 800 feet of garland. In addition, 400 paper flowers were handmade and over 15,000 bows were hand-tied.

“Thank you to all of the staff and volunteers who worked to make sure the People’s House was ready for Christmas,” the first lady concluded in her statement. “Wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.”

The White House will be hosting tours, receptions and open houses throughout the month of December so that visitors can enjoy the decorations.

