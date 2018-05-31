SECTIONS
Melania Trump Shoots Down Media Conspiracy Theories Regarding Her Absence Following Surgery

By Randy DeSoto
May 31, 2018 at 6:31am

First lady Melania Trump fired a shot over the bow of the media on Wednesday for peddling conspiracy theories about her absence from public view since undergoing kidney surgery a few weeks ago.

“I see the media is working overtime speculating where I am & what I’m doing,” Melania tweeted. “Rest assured, I’m here at the @White House w my family, feeling great, & working hard on behalf of children & the American people!”

Fox News reported Trump was last seen in public on May 10 with President Donald Trump when they welcomed back three Americans released from captivity in North Korea.

Four days later on May 14, the White House announced Mrs. Trump underwent minor Kidney surgery at Walter Reed National Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

Trump was released from the hospital on Saturday, May 19.

She has not been seen in public since her release, but she has stayed engaged on social media, most recently posting a Memorial Day message on Monday.

CNN, Politico, The Washington Post and People magazine were among those media outlets that have highlighted the first lady’s absence from the public eye.

CNN headlined, “Where is Melania Trump?”

Politico reported, “White House silence on Melania stokes conspiracy theories.”

Among the theories the outlets chronicled were that the first lady left the White House and has moved back to New York City, she’s cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller, or perhaps she underwent plastic surgery.

“The White House has released almost no information about Trump’s condition since May 14,” Politico recounted.

The Washington Post wrote of an “unusually long absence even for a first lady who relishes life outside the spotlight.”

People magazine reported that Ivanka Trump filled the first lady’s role at a White House event on Wednesday, while “Melania Trump remains out of sight.”

“Melania Trump was nowhere to be seen for the 20th straight day,” the magazine relayed.

Trump’s spokesperson Stephanie Grisham addressed the first lady’ absence on Tuesday saying that she is “doing great.”

“Sadly, we deal with conspiracy theories all the time, so this is nothing new, just more silly nonsense,” Grisham said. “She is doing great. I wouldn’t characterize it as a long absence. She was hospitalized for almost a week and is now home and recovering.”

Grisham further stated that Trump “has been involved in several internal meetings with staff all last week, and that continues this week. We’ve been going over initiatives and other long-term planning for events such as the Congressional Picnic and 4th of July.”

