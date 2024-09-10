Share
Commentary

Melania Trump Speaks Out with Question About Assassination Attempt: 'There Is Definitely More to the Story'

 By Randy DeSoto  September 10, 2024 at 11:34am
Former first lady Melania Trump is not satisfied with what the public’s been told so far about the assassination attempt on her husband, former President Donald Trump in July.

In a Tuesday video post on X, she said, “The attempt to end my husband’s life was a horrible, distressing experience. Now, the silence around it feels heavy.”

“I can’t help but wonder; why didn’t law enforcement officials arrest the shooter before the speech?” Trump asked.

“There is definitely more to this story and we need to uncover the truth,” she concluded.

The video ends with an image of her upcoming memoir “Melania” set for release early next month.

The day after the July 13 assassination attempt on the 45th president, Mrs. Trump released a powerful letter writing in part, “When I watched that violent bullet strike my husband, Donald, I realized my life, and [our son] Barron’s life, were on the brink of a devastating change.”

“I am grateful to the brave Secret Service agents and law enforcement officials who risked their own lives to protect my husband,” she added.

Do you agree with Melania Trump that there is “more to the story” regarding the July assassination attempt?

“A monster who recognized my husband as an inhuman political machine attempted to ring out Donald’s passion—his laughter, ingenuity, love of music, and inspiration. The core facets of my husband’s life—his human side—were buried below the political machine. Donald, the generous and caring man who I have been with through the best of times and the worst of times,” Trump wrote.

Of course we learned a lot in the weeks following 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks’ assassination attempt, which came within an inch or less of taking Donald Trump’s life.

We’ve learned that he had been walking around the grounds for hours ahead of his rooftop shooting attack. We’ve learned he had a range finder on him when he attempted to go through a security checkpoint.

We’ve learned rally attendees near the rooftop on the AGR building he shot from were desperately trying to signal the Secret Service and law enforcement of Crooks’ presence.

It’s all just odd, and now the FBI is revealing very little about the shooter, even two months later.

Usually after a high profile incident, the public knows something about the assailant’s motivations.

At an August 28 news briefing in Washington, FBI Pittsburgh Special Agent in Charge Kevin Rojek told reporters Crooks did an online search as early as September 2023 regarding Trump’s campaign schedule and appearances in Pennsylvania.

However, from April 2024 to July 12, he searched both campaign events for President Joe Biden and Trump.

“In the 30 days prior to the attack the subject conducted more than 60 searches related to President Biden and former President Trump. Of particular note our investigation identified specific searches conducted on July 5 to include, ‘When is the DNC convention’ and ‘When is the RNC in 2024,’” Rojek said.

At a news conference in Phoenix shortly after Rojek’s briefing, The Western Journal asked Arizona GOP Rep. Eli Crane, a former Navy SEAL sniper, what he makes of the FBI not releasing much information about Crooks to date.

“I’m not surprised one bit. I’m not surprised at all. It’s on par with what I’ve seen from them in the past,” he said. “I don’t think that they want to be transparent about what happened.”


“The other day, when they released some of their findings, they were talking about how many times President Trump was Googled by Thomas Crooks. They said they couldn’t figure out his ideology because he also looked up President Biden,” Crane noted, referring to the FBI briefing.

“You notice what they didn’t say. They didn’t say what he was looking up about President Biden. They did tell you though that he was looking up, when it came to President Trump, when was the Butler rally going to be, where would the stage be. He was looking up the AGR building, so he’d know where he could take his shots from. He was even looking up the weather,” he said.

The combat veteran explained the information Crooks sought was, “Anything that anybody that was doing mission planning for an assassination would have to look up.”

Then with regards to Crooks’ online Biden search, Crane argued for all the public knows, he may have wanted to know the president’s positions on health care, Medicare or some other policy issue.

“They left that out, which I found to be interesting and also telling,” the congressman said.

He traveled to Butler, Pennsylvania, with other GOP members of Congress shortly after the Trump assassination attempt, and he identified many problems with security provided that day.

In particular, Crane noticed a nearby water tower the Secret Service did not utilize that would have given the agents a full view of the entire venue, including the rooftop Crooks used to carry out his attack.

Melania could very well be on to something. The public is not being told everything there is to know about Crooks and the security provided that day, and the truth needs to come out.

